BayWa AG: Preliminary results on 6 March 2018

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BayWa AG, intends to publish preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017 on 6 March 2018 (Revenue and EBIT). The information will be available on our website (www.baywa.com) at 7.30 a. CET.

The complete set of numbers and the annual report will be published as scheduled on 29 March 2018.



IR Contact:

Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)89 9222 3887 Fax: +49 (0)89 9212 3887

e-mail: [email protected]







