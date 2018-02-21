Log in
BAYWA AG (BYW6)
02/21/2018 | 01:05pm CET

DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
BayWa AG: Preliminary results on 6 March 2018

21.02.2018 / 12:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa AG, intends to publish preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017 on 6 March 2018 (Revenue and EBIT). The information will be available on our website (www.baywa.com) at 7.30 a. CET.


The complete set of numbers and the annual report will be published as scheduled on 29 March 2018.

IR Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 9222 3887 Fax: +49 (0)89 9212 3887
e-mail: [email protected]




 

21.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 München
Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9212-3680
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

656357  21.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=656357&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
