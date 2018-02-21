|
BayWa AG: Preliminary results on 6 March 2018
02/21/2018 | 01:05pm CET
|
DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
21.02.2018 / 12:59
BayWa AG, intends to publish preliminary results for the fiscal year 2017 on 6 March 2018 (Revenue and EBIT). The information will be available on our website (www.baywa.com) at 7.30 a. CET.
The complete set of numbers and the annual report will be published as scheduled on 29 March 2018.
IR Contact:
Josko Radeljic, BayWa AG, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 9222 3887 Fax: +49 (0)89 9212 3887
e-mail: [email protected]
|
Sales 2017
16 078 M
EBIT 2017
201 M
Net income 2017
77,9 M
Debt 2017
2 511 M
Yield 2017
2,98%
P/E ratio 2017
14,35
P/E ratio 2018
14,09
EV / Sales 2017
0,22x
EV / Sales 2018
0,22x
Capitalization
1 066 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
7
|Average target price
|
34,9 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
15%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BAYWA AG
|-5.52%
|1 314