BayWa subsidiary acquires majority interest in GroenLeven group



15-March-2018

BayWa subsidiary acquires majority interest in GroenLeven group

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Munich, 15 March 2018

Today, BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BayWa AG, has entered into agreements with (i) MABO BEHEER B.V., (ii) ONE 2 FIVE INVEST B.V., (iii) FURAHA HOLDING B.V and (iv) SINNE WENTE B.V, each established in the Netherlands, for the foundation of a joint-venture company ("JV") and for the acquisition of 100 % in Trinity Holding B.V. ("Trinity") by the JV ("Transaction"). Trinity is the holding entity of GroenLeven group, which was established in 2011 and which is a market leader in developing large-scale open space solar projects and rooftop-mounted solar systems in the Netherlands.

BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH will be holding 70 % in the JV. The approx. maximum purchase price for the acquisition of the participation to be financed by BayWa will amount to EUR 159 mio. The JV will be named "BayWa r.e. Solar B.V.".

The completion of the Transaction is subject to merger control approvals as well as other customary closing conditions.

The participation in the JV is a further milestone for BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH with regard to its international growth strategy within the fields of renewable energies. Through the foundation of the JV, BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH in particular gains access to the Dutch market.

BayWa AG

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

