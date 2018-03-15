Log in
BAYWA AG
03/15/2018 | 09:55am CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
BayWa subsidiary acquires majority interest in GroenLeven group

15-March-2018 / 09:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa subsidiary acquires majority interest in GroenLeven group

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR of the Market Abuse Regulation

 

Munich, 15 March 2018

Today, BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BayWa AG, has entered into agreements with (i) MABO BEHEER B.V., (ii) ONE 2 FIVE INVEST B.V., (iii) FURAHA HOLDING B.V and (iv) SINNE WENTE B.V, each established in the Netherlands, for the foundation of a joint-venture company ("JV") and for the acquisition of 100 % in Trinity Holding B.V. ("Trinity") by the JV ("Transaction"). Trinity is the holding entity of GroenLeven group, which was established in 2011 and which is a market leader in developing large-scale open space solar projects and rooftop-mounted solar systems in the Netherlands.

BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH will be holding 70 % in the JV. The approx. maximum purchase price for the acquisition of the participation to be financed by BayWa will amount to EUR 159 mio. The JV will be named "BayWa r.e. Solar B.V.".

The completion of the Transaction is subject to merger control approvals as well as other customary closing conditions.

The participation in the JV is a further milestone for BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH with regard to its international growth strategy within the fields of renewable energies. Through the foundation of the JV, BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH in particular gains access to the Dutch market.

BayWa AG
Management Board

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005




Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: [email protected]

15-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 München
Germany
Phone: 089/ 9222-3691
Fax: 089/ 9212-3680
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.baywa.de
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

664375  15-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664375&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
