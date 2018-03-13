Log in
BB BIOTECH AG (BION)
BB BIOTECH AG: Shareholders at the general meeting vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.30

03/13/2018

BB BIOTECH AG
BB BIOTECH AG: Shareholders at the general meeting vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.30

13.03.2018 / 17:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release of March 13, 2018
 

BB Biotech AG: Shareholders at the general meeting vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.30
 

All proposals of BB Biotech AG's Board of Directors were approved by its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held today.

Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 3.30 per share. Payment will be made on March 19, 2018, the date of record is March 16, 2018 and the ex-dividend date is March 15, 2018.

Shareholders elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman, Dr. Clive Meanwell and Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein to another one-year term of office.

Investor Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Dr. Silvia Schanz, [email protected]
Maria-Grazia Iten-Alderuccio, [email protected]
Claude Mikkelsen, [email protected]

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, [email protected]

TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, Tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Thomas Egger, [email protected]
www.bbbiotech.com
 

Company profile
BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements and expectations as well as assessments, beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are based on the current expectations of BB Biotech, its directors and officers, and are, therefore, subject to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors.


13.03.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663703  13.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663703&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 444 M
Net income 2018 444 M
Debt 2018 289 M
Yield 2018 4,60%
P/E ratio 2018 8,62
P/E ratio 2019 8,26
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 3 906 M
Chart BB BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
BB BIOTECH AG Technical Analysis Chart | BION | CH0038389992 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BB BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 69,4  CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erich Hunziker Chairman
Clive A. Meanwell Vice Chairman
Klaus Strein Director
Claude Mikkelsen Director-Investor Relations
Felicia Flanigan Senior Biotech Analyst
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB BIOTECH AG9.68%4 119
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%37 050
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC8.20%21 964
INCYTE CORPORATION-0.27%19 886
LONZA GROUP-10.48%18 526
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS72.59%17 434
