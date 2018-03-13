DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

13.03.2018 / 17:40

Media Release of March 13, 2018



BB Biotech AG: Shareholders at the general meeting vote in favor of all proposals and approve the dividend of CHF 3.30



All proposals of BB Biotech AG's Board of Directors were approved by its shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held today.

Shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 3.30 per share. Payment will be made on March 19, 2018, the date of record is March 16, 2018 and the ex-dividend date is March 15, 2018.

Shareholders elected the previous board members Dr. Erich Hunziker, Chairman, Dr. Clive Meanwell and Prof. Dr. Dr. Klaus Strein to another one-year term of office.

www.bbbiotech.com



Company profile

BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

