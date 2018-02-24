Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BB&T    BBT

BB&T (BBT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BB&T : Restores ATM, Online Banking After Outage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 09:28pm CET

By Christina Rexrode

BB&T Corp. said Saturday that it had restored online banking and that its systems were "substantially recovered" after technical problems left customers unable to use some of the bank's services.

Starting sometime on Thursday, customers had been unable to use the bank's ATMs, automated phone services, and online and mobile banking.

The bank said Friday that ATMs and automated phone services had been restored. It said Saturday that online and mobile banking had also been restored.

However, the bank said Saturday that customer-account information wasn't fully updated, meaning customers checking their accounts might not see all of their balances and transactions from the past two days. The company had said Friday that it expected those accounts to become current that day. It said the same thing Saturday.

"We are deeply sorry this has happened and we're committed to making this right for our clients," a spokesman said Saturday. The bank also said it would waive or reimburse any fees that customers incur as a direct result of the outage.

BB&T said the issue was caused by "an equipment malfunction in one of our data centers." It said it had "no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity."

BB&T, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is one of the largest regional banks in the U.S. It has about 2,000 branches throughout most of the East Coast and Texas, and has total assets of about $222 billion.

The bank's stock rose 1.9% to $55.36 on Friday.

Write to Christina Rexrode at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BB&T
09:28pBB&T : Restores ATM, Online Banking After Outage
DJ
07:38pBB&T : says customer service systems 'substantially recovered'
AQ
02:09pBB&T : UMO Career Forum Set for March 19
AQ
10:38aBB&T : credits tax reform for dividend BB&T shareholders to get extra dividend o..
AQ
09:10aBB&T : says equipment malfunction at data center led to service failure BB&T say..
AQ
12:47aBB&T : Restores ATM Service, Online Banking Problem Persists -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/23BB&T : outage leaving some customers unable to access accounts, cash
AQ
02/23BB&T : Restores ATM Service, Online Banking Problem Persists -- Update
DJ
02/23THE LATEST : BB&T reports services are returning
AQ
02/23BB&T : Restores ATM Service, Online Banking Problem Persists -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:00aTime In The Market Vs. Timing The Market 
02/23BB&T not making fans with ongoing outage 
02/22BB&T declares $0.045 dividend 
02/21Goldilocks scenario sounds good to the banks 
02/07INVESTMENT IDEAS : Beating The Market By Focusing On Cash Distributions 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 665 M
EBIT 2018 4 807 M
Net income 2018 3 032 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 14,11
P/E ratio 2019 13,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,60x
Capitalization 43 462 M
Chart BB&T
Duration : Period :
BB&T Technical Analysis Chart | BBT | US0549371070 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BB&T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 57,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kelly S. King Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher L. Henson President & Chief Operating Officer
Daryl N. Bible Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Barbara F. Duck Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Anna R. Cablik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB&T9.25%43 462
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.52%399 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA12.90%376 603
BANK OF AMERICA7.35%327 856
WELLS FARGO-3.07%294 126
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.32%291 651
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.