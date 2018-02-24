BB&T : Restores ATM, Online Banking After Outage

By Christina Rexrode

BB&T Corp. said Saturday that it had restored online banking and that its systems were "substantially recovered" after technical problems left customers unable to use some of the bank's services.

Starting sometime on Thursday, customers had been unable to use the bank's ATMs, automated phone services, and online and mobile banking.

The bank said Friday that ATMs and automated phone services had been restored. It said Saturday that online and mobile banking had also been restored.

However, the bank said Saturday that customer-account information wasn't fully updated, meaning customers checking their accounts might not see all of their balances and transactions from the past two days. The company had said Friday that it expected those accounts to become current that day. It said the same thing Saturday.

"We are deeply sorry this has happened and we're committed to making this right for our clients," a spokesman said Saturday. The bank also said it would waive or reimburse any fees that customers incur as a direct result of the outage.

BB&T said the issue was caused by "an equipment malfunction in one of our data centers." It said it had "no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity."

BB&T, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is one of the largest regional banks in the U.S. It has about 2,000 branches throughout most of the East Coast and Texas, and has total assets of about $222 billion.

The bank's stock rose 1.9% to $55.36 on Friday.

