BB&T : Restores ATM Service, Online Banking Problem Persists -- 2nd Update

By Christina Rexrode

BB&T Corp. was grappling Friday with technical problems that left customers unable to use online-banking services, but it resolved a glitch that had locked customers out of ATMs since Thursday.

Starting sometime on Thursday, customers hadn't been able to use either service, as well as automated phone services.

A bank spokesman said Friday that ATMs and automated phone services had been restored. He also said the bank would waive or reimburse any fees that customers incur as a direct result of the outage.

Friday afternoon, the bank said customer-account information wasn't fully updated, meaning customers checking their accounts might not see all of their balances and transactions. The company said then that it expected the accounts to become current later Friday. That evening, the bank said it was "hoping to fully restore all of our systems in the coming hours."

"We understand our clients are frustrated, and we're committed to making this right," the spokesman said.

The bank said the issue was caused by "an equipment malfunction in one of our data centers."

It said it had "no reason to believe this issue is related to cybersecurity."

BB&T, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is one of the largest regional banks in the U.S. It has about 2,000 branches throughout most of the East Coast and Texas, and has total assets of about $222 billion.

The bank's stock rose 1.9% to $55.36 on Friday.

Write to Christina Rexrode at [email protected]