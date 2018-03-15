DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.03.2018 / 11:55

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018 German: http://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2018 German: http://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html

15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

