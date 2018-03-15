Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  BBI Buergerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG    BBI   DE0005280002

Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/15 08:11:27 am
24 EUR   --.--%
12:00pBBI BÜRGERLICHE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:00pm CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.03.2018 / 11:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018 German: http://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2018 German: http://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html


15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG
Tilly-Park 1
86633 Neuburg an der Donau
Germany
Internet: www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664495  15.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BBI BUERGERLICHES BRAUHAUS
12:00pBBI BÜRGERLICHES BRAUHAUS IMMOBILIEN : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
More news
Chart BBI BUERGERLICHES BRAUHAUS
Duration : Period :
BBI Buergerliches Brauhaus Technical Analysis Chart | BBI | DE0005280002 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Ludwig Schlosser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz-Xaver Schmidbauer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rupert Hackl Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Hettmer Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BBI BUERGERLICHES BRAUHAUS IMMOBILIEN AG1.27%0
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.31%48 065
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.28%42 227
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.81%40 942
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.68%38 773
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD0.51%32 559
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.