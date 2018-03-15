|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
15.03.2018 / 11:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018
German: http://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2018
German: http://www.bbi-immobilien-ag.de/105.0.html
