BCE : Canada's BCE quarterly profit misses estimates on higher expenses

The company said operating costs from the wireless business rose 4 percent in the second quarter.

The Montreal-based company, popularly known as Bell Canada, said it added 122,092 net postpaid wireless subscribers, an increase of 37.8 percent while revenue from the business rose 5 percent to $2.05 billion.

Bell Canada, which has been investing heavily to upgrade its network to compete with rival Rogers Communications Inc , has been gaining from government contracts helping it boost its customer base.

The company has a six-year contract with Shared Services Canada (SSC), the department that oversees information technology services government-wide, to provide mobile network and services.

Bell Canada also won a contract from the government of Alberta to provide internet services to schools, hospitals, libraries, government facilities across the province.

Net income attributable to its shareholders fell to C$704 million ($540.25 million), or 79 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter, from C$765 million, or 85 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to C$5.79 billion from C$5.69 billion.

Excluding items, Bell Canada earned 86 Canadian cents per share.

Analysts were expecting the company to report a profit of 88 Canadian cents per share and revenue of C$5.80 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)