BCE INC. (BCE)
BCE : Q4 2017 results and 2018 guidance to be announced February 8, 2018

01/12/2018 | 06:37pm CET

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its fourth-quarter 2017 results and 2018 guidance conference call with the financial community on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:00 am eastern.

Participants will include George Cope, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Glen LeBlanc, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.

To participate, please dial toll-free 1-866-223-7781 or 416-340-2216. A replay will be available for one week by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering pass code 2798087#.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website at BCE Q4-2017 conference call.

About BCE
BCE is the largest communications company in Canada, providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services throughout the country. Bell Media is Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home, and digital media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day, and provides significant Bell funding of mental health care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Jean Charles Robillard
514-870-4739
[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]

 

SOURCE Bell Canada


© PRNewswire 2018
