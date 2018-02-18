Log in
BEACH ENERGY LTD (BPT)
Beach Energy : Dividend/Distribution - BPT

02/18/2018 | 05:41pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BPT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 19, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01000000

Ex Date

Thursday March 8, 2018

Record Date

Friday March 9, 2018

Payment Date

Friday March 30, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BEACH ENERGY LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

BPT

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday February 19, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

BPT

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday December 31, 2017

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 9, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 8, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 30, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2018 22:40:08 UTC.

Latest news on BEACH ENERGY LTD
05:41pBEACH ENERGY : Dividend/Distribution - BPT
PU
02/15BEACH ENERGY : FY18 half year results announcement and conference call
AQ
02/14Origin Energy Pulled to Loss by Impairment Hit
DJ
02/14BEACH ENERGY LTD : half-yearly earnings release
02/12BEACH ENERGY : FY18 half year results and conference call
PU
02/09NEWPORT EXPLORATION : - first two wells in stunsail field and kalladeina-3 in ka..
AQ
02/07Origin Energy Flags A$533 Million Impairment Hit
DJ
02/06BEACH ENERGY : Monthly Drilling Report January 2018
PU
02/05NEWPORT EXPLORATION : Production and development update
AQ
02/02BEACH ENERGY : Rawson Oil and Gas Limited - Quarterly Activity Report Period end..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/31Beach Energy reports Q2 results 
2017Beach Energy (BCHEY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Beach Energy ADR reports Q1 results 
2017Beach Energy buys Origin Energy gas assets for $1.25B 
2017Beach Energy's (BEPTF) CEO Matt Kay on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 1 312 M
EBIT 2018 435 M
Net income 2018 278 M
Debt 2018 634 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 10,55
P/E ratio 2019 8,84
EV / Sales 2018 2,68x
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capitalization 2 879 M
Chart BEACH ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Beach Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | BPT | AU000000BPT9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BEACH ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,11  AUD
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Kay Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Stuart Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dawn Summers Chief Operating Officer
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Financial Officer
Colin D. Beckett Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LTD3.61%2 342
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.13%66 363
CNOOC LTD1.60%65 070
EOG RESOURCES-1.07%62 268
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-5.17%53 452
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP4.25%38 933
