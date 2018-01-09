Beach Energy : Lapse of executive incentive rights

For Immediate Release - 9 January 2018

LAPSE OF EXECUTIVE INCENTIVE RIGHTS

Beach Energy Limited advises that certain executive incentive rights detailed below have lapsed pursuant to their terms of issue without exercise:

1) 490,892 2015 Long Term Incentive Rights;

2) 810,584 2016 Long Term Incentive Rights;

3) 60,894 2016 Short Term Incentive Rights; and

165,095 2017 Long Term Incentive Rights.

The issued capital following the lapse of the executive incentive rights is set out below:

2,276,155,671 Fully Paid Ordinary shares 2015 LTI Rights 2,063,694 CEO Rights 414,547 2016 LTI Rights 2,153,807 2016 STI Rights 1,061,223 2017 LTI Rights 1,863,955 Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights

Yours faithfully,Cathy Oster Company Secretary

