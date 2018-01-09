Log in
BEACH ENERGY LTD (BPT)
Report
Beach Energy : Lapse of executive incentive rights

01/09/2018 | 05:09am CET

For Immediate Release - 9 January 2018

Ref. #001/18

ASX Ltd

Companies Announcement Office Electronic Lodgement System

LAPSE OF EXECUTIVE INCENTIVE RIGHTS

Beach Energy Limited advises that certain executive incentive rights detailed below have lapsed pursuant to their terms of issue without exercise:

  • 1) 490,892 2015 Long Term Incentive Rights;

  • 2) 810,584 2016 Long Term Incentive Rights;

  • 3) 60,894 2016 Short Term Incentive Rights; and

4)

165,095 2017 Long Term Incentive Rights.

The issued capital following the lapse of the executive incentive rights is set out below:

2,276,155,671

Fully Paid Ordinary shares

2015 LTI Rights 2,063,694

CEO Rights 414,547

2016 LTI Rights 2,153,807

2016 STI Rights 1,061,223

2017 LTI Rights 1,863,955

Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights

Yours faithfully,Cathy Oster Company Secretary

Beach Energy Limited published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 04:09:06 UTC.

Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 1 064 M
EBIT 2018 292 M
Net income 2018 209 M
Finance 2018 238 M
Yield 2018 1,58%
P/E ratio 2018 15,02
P/E ratio 2019 12,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,60x
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 3 005 M
Technical analysis trends BEACH ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,90  AUD
Spread / Average Target -32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Kay Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Stuart Davis Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Dodd Chief Operating Officer
Morné Engelbrecht Chief Financial Officer
Colin D. Beckett Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEACH ENERGY LTD6.02%2 362
CNOOC LTD6.77%69 501
CONOCOPHILLIPS3.63%68 132
EOG RESOURCES INC3.95%64 859
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION1.21%57 363
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.82%45 680
