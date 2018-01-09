Beach Energy : Lapse of executive incentive rights

For Immediate Release - 9 January 2018
LAPSE OF EXECUTIVE INCENTIVE RIGHTS
Beach Energy Limited advises that certain executive incentive rights detailed below have lapsed pursuant to their terms of issue without exercise:
1) 490,892 2015 Long Term Incentive Rights;
2) 810,584 2016 Long Term Incentive Rights;
3) 60,894 2016 Short Term Incentive Rights; and
165,095 2017 Long Term Incentive Rights.
The issued capital following the lapse of the executive incentive rights is set out below:
2,276,155,671
Fully Paid Ordinary shares
2015 LTI Rights 2,063,694
CEO Rights 414,547
2016 LTI Rights 2,153,807
2016 STI Rights 1,061,223
2017 LTI Rights 1,863,955
Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights Unlisted Rights
Yours faithfully,Cathy Oster Company Secretary
