Beasley Broadcast : Debbi Calton Celebrates 25 Years On the Air at Beasley Media Group’s WMGK-FM in Philadelphia

Bala Cynwyd, PA (July 30, 2018): Beasley Media Group LLC., a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) is proud to celebrate Debbi Calton's 25th year rocking the midday shift (9a-2p) at Philadelphia's Classic Rock station, 102.9 WMGK-FM.

The station will mark the special occasion on Friday, August 17th with a live broadcast with Andre Gardner celebrating Debbi's big day from 2pm to 7pm at Tap 24 (36 W State Street) in Calton's hometown of Media, PA. Listeners are encouraged to come out and join the station's staff as they salute Debbi's passion for classic rock and commitment to her community.

While there, everyone will have an opportunity to sign a huge anniversary card that will be presented to Debbi to commemorate her big day!

After a successful stint at another rock station in Philadelphia, Calton began her career at WMGK-FM as it transitioned from an 'easy listening station' to a more upbeat and engaging 'Sound Of The 70s' format. The station continued to evolve and became Philadelphia's Classic Rock station in 2002.

When asked about her favorite aspect of her years at WMGK-FM, Calton replied, 'The listeners. I've formed 25-year relationships with so many of them. We talk on the request line or see each other at concerts. Yes, we're still going to plenty of rock concerts.'

Calton is very passionate about her charitable efforts (autism and breast cancer research) and her community service (Media Theater). She's also a big proponent of her hometown. 'I've worked long and hard enough in my hometown to have the Mayor of Media's cell phone number,' said Calton.

'At Beasley, we have made it our mission to find and retain the best personalities in our industry-particularly those who share our desire to serve the communities we are in,' said Beasley Media Group Executive Vice President of Programming Justin Chase. 'Debbi certainly shares our values and has become one of the most beloved air personalities in Philly because of the amazing work she has done. We are proud to have Debbi on our team!'

'The rarity of Debbi's tenure at 'MGK is akin to an NFL or MLB player playing their entire career for just one team,' said Station Program Director Bill Weston. '25 years at one station is remarkable. Longevity is a beautiful thing- for the talent, for our listeners, and for our company.'