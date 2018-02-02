Beasley Broadcast : MEDIA GROUP TO HOST RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE FOR STUDENTS & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS AT WERS/EMERSON COLLEGE

February 1, 2018

BOSTON, MA (February 1, 2018) - Beasley Media Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. announced today that it will be hosting the Radio Talent Institute for students, interns, and young professionals from June 4 to June 13, 2018 at Emerson College in Boston.

The Beasley Radio Talent Institute is an intense 10-day program where participants have the opportunity to meet with, and learn from, over 30 radio professionals currently working in the broadcast industry. The program is open to all college students, graduate students, and recent graduates. The Institute will accept 25 students via rolling acceptance. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 2, 2018.

'Beasley is proud to support the development of new industry talent, and the Beasley Radio Group Talent Institute provides an incredible opportunity for students to gain valuable experience,' said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. 'We're thrilled that our incredible teams at ALT 92.9, HOT 96.9, WKLB-FM, WROR-FM and 98.5 The Sports Hub are all participating in this exciting initiative.'

The Beasley Radio Group Talent Institute is part of the National Radio Talent System, a system of Radio Talent Institutes on college campuses across America. The National Radio Talent System, produced by Dan Vallie, provides a 'Certificate of Completion' from the Beasley Radio Talent Institute and a 'Radio Marketing Professional' certification from the Radio Advertising Bureau.

Completing the program helps students build relationships with broadcasters throughout the region, attain additional internships, and get their first post-graduate job placement to begin their careers. The Beasley Radio Talent Institute builds on the education students are already

receiving by bridging the campus-to-career gap that exists for most college students, and is done in a way that is un-replicated anywhere else.

Students and graduates interested should submit their application through http://www.nationalradiotalentsystem.com/beasley . The cost to the student is $385.00, which includes a meal card for lunch to use during the 10 days. Housing, if needed, is available on campus.

About Beasley Media Group

Beasley Media Group, LLC. is a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., which owns and operates 63 stations (45 FM and 18 AM) in 15 large and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 19 million consumers listen to Beasley radio stations weekly over-the-air, online, on smartphones and tablets and engage with the Company's brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

