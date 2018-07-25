Beasley Broadcast : Media Charlotte Teams Up with Crisis Assistance Ministry to Host “Trackin Back to School” Event

Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces the New 1037, Kiss 95.1 and K 104.7 have teamed up with Once Upon A Child to launch the 'Trackin Back to School' event to collect school supplies, backpacks and sneakers to benefit local families.

Members of the community are encouraged to look for the Crisis Assistance Ministry donation bins at any of the Once Upon A Child locations in Rock Hill, Gastonia, Pineville, Matthews, and Concord and drop off items beginning on July 30, 2018. Donations will be accepted through August 20, 2018.

All items will benefit Crisis Assistance Ministry, whose mission is to provide assistance and advocacy for families in financial crisis as well as inspire the community through generosity, hope, and understanding.

'We're thrilled to have the opportunity to join with our listeners to help local kids in need as they head back to school,' said VP Market Manager Beasley Media Group Charlotte, Bill Schoening.

https://thenew1037.com/trackin-back-school-backpack-sneaker-drive/

https://k1047.com/trackin-back-school-backpack-sneaker-drive/

https://kiss951.com/trackin-back-school-backpack-sneaker-drive/