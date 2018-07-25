Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beasley Broadcast : Media Charlotte Teams Up with Crisis Assistance Ministry to Host “Trackin Back to School” Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:54pm CEST

Beasley Media Group, LLC; a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces the New 1037, Kiss 95.1 and K 104.7 have teamed up with Once Upon A Child to launch the 'Trackin Back to School' event to collect school supplies, backpacks and sneakers to benefit local families.

Members of the community are encouraged to look for the Crisis Assistance Ministry donation bins at any of the Once Upon A Child locations in Rock Hill, Gastonia, Pineville, Matthews, and Concord and drop off items beginning on July 30, 2018. Donations will be accepted through August 20, 2018.

All items will benefit Crisis Assistance Ministry, whose mission is to provide assistance and advocacy for families in financial crisis as well as inspire the community through generosity, hope, and understanding.

'We're thrilled to have the opportunity to join with our listeners to help local kids in need as they head back to school,' said VP Market Manager Beasley Media Group Charlotte, Bill Schoening.

https://thenew1037.com/trackin-back-school-backpack-sneaker-drive/

https://k1047.com/trackin-back-school-backpack-sneaker-drive/

https://kiss951.com/trackin-back-school-backpack-sneaker-drive/

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 13:53:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
03:54pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Charlotte Teams Up with Crisis Assistance Ministry to ..
PU
07/24BEASLEY BROADCAST : Announces pricing of shares of class a common stock by borde..
PU
07/24Beasley Broadcast Group Announces Pricing of Shares of Class A Common Stock ..
GL
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : Announces proposed sale of shares of class a common stock
PU
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : 105.1 The Bounce Help Kids Get Ready for School in the Motor..
PU
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : Episode Five – Autonomous Vehicles & Cities
PU
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : Announces Proposed Sale of Shares of Class A Common Stock
AQ
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
07/19Beasley Broadcast Group Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire WXTU-FM i..
GL
07/18BEASLEY BROADCAST : 98.5 The Sports Hub Simulcast of The Zolak and Bertrand Midd..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Midday Gainers / Losers (07/24/2018) 
07/24PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (7/24/2018) 
07/23Midday Gainers / Losers (07/23/2018) 
07/23Beasley Broadcast Group proposes sale of shares of class A common stock 
07/19Beasley Broadcast acquires WXTU-FM for $38M 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 236 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-45.15%245
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC30.22%31 889
PANDORA MEDIA INC67.84%2 102
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-25.93%1 151
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-64.62%643
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-6.80%488
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.