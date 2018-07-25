Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Las Vegas Employees Help Provide Nutritious Lunches for Children

Las Vegas, Nevada (7/24/18): Beasley Media Group Las Vegas employees recently rolled up their sleeves to lend a helping hand during a company Day of Caring event at Three Square's 'Meet Up and Eat Up' program. The initiative is designed to assist children who go hungry during the summer months in between the school year.

Beasley team members prepared and packed over 6,800 lunches in boxes for kids in the community.

'Meet Up and Eat Up' provides nutritious meals to children 18 years of age or younger in low-income areas during the summer. The program ensures that children have access to nutritious meals during their school vacations when free and reduced meals are not available. 'Meet Up and Eat Up' encompasses the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and BackPack for Kids.