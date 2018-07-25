Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Beasley Broadcast Group Inc    BBGI

BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC (BBGI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beasley Broadcast : Media Group Las Vegas Employees Help Provide Nutritious Lunches for Children

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:09pm CEST

Las Vegas, Nevada (7/24/18): Beasley Media Group Las Vegas employees recently rolled up their sleeves to lend a helping hand during a company Day of Caring event at Three Square's 'Meet Up and Eat Up' program. The initiative is designed to assist children who go hungry during the summer months in between the school year.

Beasley team members prepared and packed over 6,800 lunches in boxes for kids in the community.

'Meet Up and Eat Up' provides nutritious meals to children 18 years of age or younger in low-income areas during the summer. The program ensures that children have access to nutritious meals during their school vacations when free and reduced meals are not available. 'Meet Up and Eat Up' encompasses the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and BackPack for Kids.

Disclaimer

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 15:08:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
05:09pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Las Vegas Employees Help Provide Nutritious Lunc..
PU
03:54pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Charlotte Teams Up with Crisis Assistance Ministry to ..
PU
07/24BEASLEY BROADCAST : Announces pricing of shares of class a common stock by borde..
PU
07/24Beasley Broadcast Group Announces Pricing of Shares of Class A Common Stock ..
GL
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : Announces proposed sale of shares of class a common stock
PU
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : 105.1 The Bounce Help Kids Get Ready for School in the Motor..
PU
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : Episode Five – Autonomous Vehicles & Cities
PU
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST : Announces Proposed Sale of Shares of Class A Common Stock
AQ
07/23BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
07/19Beasley Broadcast Group Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire WXTU-FM i..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Midday Gainers / Losers (07/24/2018) 
07/24PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (7/24/2018) 
07/23Midday Gainers / Losers (07/23/2018) 
07/23Beasley Broadcast Group proposes sale of shares of class A common stock 
07/19Beasley Broadcast acquires WXTU-FM for $38M 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 236 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,64
P/E ratio 2019 11,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
B. Caroline Beasley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce G. Beasley President & Director
George G. Beasley Chairman
Brian E. Beasley Chief Operating Officer & Director
Marie Tedesco CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC-45.15%245
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC30.22%31 889
PANDORA MEDIA INC67.84%2 102
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-25.93%1 151
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-64.62%643
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-6.80%488
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.