Beasley Broadcast : Scotty B Named New Weeknight Personality at Beasley Media Group’s WDHA-FM in New Jersey

Naples, Florida: (July 26, 2018): Beasley Media Group, Inc., a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) announces Scotty B has been named as the new 7pm-Midnight personality on WDHA-FM. He began his new position on Tuesday, July 24th, 2018.

Scotty most recently served as a part-time talent and worked in production at Beasley Media Group New Jersey 's 95.9 WRAT-FM for the past five years. He started his career in Florida with stints at Hot 104.9 in Tallahassee and WIMV-FM.

According to WDHA-FM Program Director Terrie Carr, 'Rockturnal with Scotty B,' which will air weeknights from 7p-Midnight, will focus on his strengths - interacting with rock fans, getting out in the community and being the host of the party!

'I am thrilled to have Scotty's energy, attitude and huge presence on our airwaves and as part of our family,' said Carr. 'He is the perfect fit for DHA and our passionate, loyal listening family and sponsors. Scotty and Rockturnal will give people a reason to tune in for sure!'