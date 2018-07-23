Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Director PDMR Shareholding

Beazley plc

London, 23 July 2018

Director shareholding

1 Details of Director a) Name Robert Stuchbery 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Beazley plc b) LEI 213800VTOMUWD41GIT12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each GB00BYQ0JC66 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 528.1p 9,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 9,500 £50,169.50 e) Date of the transaction 20 July 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L), is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2017, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,343.8 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com