BEAZLEY PLC
07/23 04:51:40 pm
551 GBp   +0.36%
BEAZLEY : REG - Beazley PLC -Director PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/20 Defensive shares keep FTSE aloft
RE
07/20 BEAZLEY : Lloyd's insurer Beazley frets about a hard Brexit as first..
RE
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beazley : REG - Beazley PLC -Director PDMR Shareholding

0
07/23/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

Beazley plc

London, 23 July 2018

Director shareholding

1

Details of Director

a)

Name

Robert Stuchbery

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Beazley plc

b)

LEI

213800VTOMUWD41GIT12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB00BYQ0JC66

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

528.1p

9,500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

9,500

£50,169.50

e)

Date of the transaction

20 July 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L), is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd's syndicates and, in 2017, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,343.8 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

Disclaimer

Beazley plc published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 14:27:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 609 M
EBIT 2018 221 M
Net income 2018 160 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 16,84
P/E ratio 2019 13,15
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capitalization 2 895 M
EPS Revisions
