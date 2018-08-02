Log in
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BDX)
Becton Dickinson and : Beats On Adjusted EPS in Third Quarter

08/02/2018 | 01:26pm CEST

By Nishant Mohan

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) posted its first profit for the year on Thursday, beating analyst expectations for per-share earnings in the third quarter.

The medical technology company reported third-quarter net income of $556 million, compared with a loss of $165 million a year ago.

Adjusting for the costs of its acquisitions of C. R. Bard Inc. and CareFusion Corp. and other charges, the company reported per-share earnings of $2.91 compared with $2.46 a year ago and beating a $2.86 consensus estimate from analysts polled by FactSet.

The company's revenue rose 41% to $4.28 billion.

The company narrowed its guidance for the year, now expecting year-over-year growth of 31.5% compared with previous guidance predicting 31% to 31.5%

Shares of the company are up 16.8% to $250 a share so far this year.

Write to Nishant Mohan at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 881 M
EBIT 2018 4 078 M
Net income 2018 1 058 M
Debt 2018 19 381 M
Yield 2018 1,31%
P/E ratio 2018 103,31
P/E ratio 2019 30,10
EV / Sales 2018 5,43x
EV / Sales 2019 4,73x
Capitalization 66 899 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 258 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent A. Forlenza Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Polen President
Christopher R. Reidy Chief Financial Officer, CAO & EVP-Administration
Richard Pierle Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John A. DeFord Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY16.96%66 899
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED8.84%12 420
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%5 009
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER CO5.81%3 450
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BERHAD--.--%3 188
NAKANISHI INC.-60.37%1 968
