Becton Dickinson and : Beats On Adjusted EPS in Third Quarter

By Nishant Mohan



Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) posted its first profit for the year on Thursday, beating analyst expectations for per-share earnings in the third quarter.

The medical technology company reported third-quarter net income of $556 million, compared with a loss of $165 million a year ago.

Adjusting for the costs of its acquisitions of C. R. Bard Inc. and CareFusion Corp. and other charges, the company reported per-share earnings of $2.91 compared with $2.46 a year ago and beating a $2.86 consensus estimate from analysts polled by FactSet.

The company's revenue rose 41% to $4.28 billion.

The company narrowed its guidance for the year, now expecting year-over-year growth of 31.5% compared with previous guidance predicting 31% to 31.5%

Shares of the company are up 16.8% to $250 a share so far this year.

Write to Nishant Mohan at [email protected]