Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Becton, Dickinson and Company    BDX

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (BDX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Becton Dickinson and : Comparable Historical Revenue Schedules Inclusive of C. R. Bard Posted to BD Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/03/2018 | 02:50am CET

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously disclosed, on December 29, 2017, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX) completed the acquisition of C. R. Bard, Inc. ("Bard").  In relation to the acquisition, BD has provided supplemental, unaudited historical financial information on the Investor page of its website at www.bd.com/investors.  This information presents adjusted comparable revenues for the combined company for BD's 2016 and 2017 fiscal years, respectively, by business segment, geographic region and market.  The adjusted comparable revenues assume the Bard acquisition was completed at the start of BD's 2016 fiscal year.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to better diagnose disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. In 2017, BD welcomed C. R. Bard and its products into the BD family. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

Contact:
Kristen Cardillo, Corporate Communications – 201-847-5657
Monique N. Dolecki, Investor Relations – 201-847-5378

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comparable-historical-revenue-schedules-inclusive-of-c-r-bard-posted-to-bd-website-300592977.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMP
02:50a BECTON DICKINSON AND : Comparable Historical Revenue Schedules Inclusive of C. R..
02/01BECTON DICKINSON AND CO : quaterly earnings release
02/01 BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Launches New Los Angeles County Program to Equip Patie..
01/25 BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD and Check-Points Receive CE Mark for Next-generation R..
01/25 BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY (NYSE : BDX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to..
01/24 BECTON DICKINSON & CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
01/20 BECTON DICKINSON AND : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Nebraska (Jan. 20)
01/20 BECTON DICKINSON AND : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Rhode Island (Jan. 2..
01/20 RESPIRATORY MEASUREMENT DEVICES MARK : Respiratory Measurement Devices Market Ov..
01/19 BECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Announces Commencement of Offer to Repurchase its 3.00..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/02 DIVIDEND ARISTOCRAT PERFORMANCE : January 2018
01/28 The Performance Of Every Dividend Aristocrat During The Great Recession
01/27 A Want-To-Buy List For My 91 Stock Portfolio
01/24 DIVIDEND GROWTH CHECK-UP : 2017
01/24 Becton, Dickinson (BDX) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.