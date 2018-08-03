Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Begbies Traynor Group plc    BEG   GB00B0305S97

BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC (BEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Begbies Traynor : Administrator appointed at Polish Credit Union UK Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

A credit union based in London with more than 500 members has been placed in
administration.

Dean Watson, partner at leading insolvency advisers Begbies Traynor and a specialist in credit unions, has been appointed as Administrator of Polish Credit Union UK Limited ('the Credit Union').

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has also declared the credit union in default, which means that savers will receive their deposits back.

The Credit Union has a single branch in West Ealing, London. It was launched in 2013 to provide savings accounts and loans for the Polish community. It has more than 500 members.

Dean Watson, Administrator and partner at Begbies Traynor, said:
'All savers will have their balances returned by the FSCS. Savers do not need to do anything to get their money back and anyone with a deposit with the Credit Union should look out for a letter and monies in the post from the FSCS in the next few days.

'Our immediate priority is to work with the FSCS to ensure that all savers get their money back as quickly as possible. Staff from the Credit Union and Begbies Traynor are on hand to help savers with any queries that they may have. We have issued a letter to all members containing a Frequently Asked Questions worksheet and issued a statement on the Credit Union's website providing further information and a link to the FSCS statement.

'This case shines a light on the challenges that many credit unions face in engaging new members and responsibly increasing loan books required to ensure viability and regulatory compliance.'

Disclaimer

Begbies Traynor Group plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 13:30:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
03:31pBEGBIES TRAYNOR : Administrator appointed at Polish Credit Union UK Limited
PU
01:16pBEGBIES TRAYNOR : Drop in Trade Forces Closure of Basingstoke Trampoline Park
PU
07/31BEGBIES TRAYNOR : County's corporate problems stabilise
AQ
07/24BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Black Country is proving resilient
AQ
07/24BEGBIES TRAYNOR : ‘Critical distress’ spike in Scots construction
AQ
07/24BEGBIES TRAYNOR : 30,000 stores under threat as crisis grips high street
AQ
07/24BEGBIES TRAYNOR : UK property firms under pressure amid tentative signs of comeb..
AQ
07/23BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Liquidators appointed for award-winning coffee shop in Preston
PU
07/23BEGBIES TRAYNOR : UK corporate health deteriorates 9%, leaving 472,000 businesse..
PU
07/23BEGBIES TRAYNOR : Latest Red Flag Alert Report for Q2 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 55,8 M
EBIT 2019 6,97 M
Net income 2019 0,66 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 78,4 M
Chart BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Begbies Traynor Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,82  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard William Traynor Executive Chairman
Edward Nicholas Taylor Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Randolph Graham McInnes Non-Executive Director
John Michael May Non-Executive Director
Mark Robert Fry Executive Director & Head-Insolvency
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEGBIES TRAYNOR GROUP PLC8.19%102
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 557
CINTAS CORPORATION33.59%21 890
INTERTEK GROUP11.79%12 315
UNITED RENTALS-14.41%12 152
LG CORP--.--%11 620
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.