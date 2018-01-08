Log in
BEIERSDORF (BEI)
Report
100.25 EUR   +0.98%
BEIERSDORF : 2017 Revenue Rises on Strong Final Quarter
05:46p BEIERSDORF : Nivea maker Beiersdorf's 2017 organic growth beats own ..
05:36p BEIERSDORF : Preliminary Business Figures 2017
Beiersdorf : 2017 Revenue Rises on Strong Final Quarter

01/08/2018
   By Anthony Shevlin

Germany's consumer goods company Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) said Monday that its revenue for 2017 grew, boosted by a strong fourth quarter.

The company said that organic revenue growth was 7.06 billion euros ($8.5 billion), up 5.7% year-on-year. Organic sales in its consumer business segment were EUR5.8 billion, an increase of 4.7%. Beiersdorf said that organic sales in its tesa business grew by 11%.

Beiersdorf said that it expects the earnings before interest and taxes margin for the group and the consumer business segment to be slightly above the previous-year figures of 15% and 14.8%, respectively.

The company said that due to the absence of one-time profits incurred in 2016, as well as losses from foreign exchange and from financial investments in 2017, that its profit-after-tax margin to be around 10%.

Beiersdorf said that these results are preliminary and that the final business results will be published on March 1.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 7 053 M
EBIT 2017 1 097 M
Net income 2017 762 M
Finance 2017 3 068 M
Yield 2017 0,71%
P/E ratio 2017 29,67
P/E ratio 2018 27,84
EV / Sales 2017 3,11x
EV / Sales 2018 2,94x
Capitalization 25 019 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 98,2 €
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan F. Heidenreich Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jesper Andersen Chief Financial Officer
Ralph Dieter Gusko Head-Brands, Pharmacy, Research & Development
May Shana'a Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF1.41%30 087
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.70%231 320
UNILEVER NV (ADR)0.48%165 696
UNILEVER (NL)0.23%165 133
UNILEVER-0.80%165 133
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-0.04%66 148
