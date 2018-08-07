Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Beiersdorf    BEI   DE0005200000

BEIERSDORF (BEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/07 08:55:44 am
97.56 EUR   -2.83%
08:27aBEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
DJ
08:12aBEIERSDORF : Strong Half-year Performance
PU
07/30Anti-Aging Products And Services Market By Key Participants Aller..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Beiersdorf : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 08:27am CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) on Tuesday raised its 2018 sales outlook following a strong performance in the first half.

The German skin-care company said first-half sales were 3.61 billion euros ($4.17 billion), compared with EUR3.51 billion the year previous.

Sales in the company's consumer-business segment rose 7% on an organic basis to EUR2.96 billion, it said.

Sales in its adhesives business Tesa rose 11% on an organic basis to EUR656 million, the company said.

Earnings before interest and taxes were EUR585 million, the company said.

Beiersdorf raised its 2018 sales-growth outlook to around 5%, compared with previous guidance of around 4%. The company's earnings outlook remains unchanged.

The company expects sales growth of around 5% in its consumer-business segment and sales growth of around 5% to 6% in its Tesa business.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEIERSDORF
08:27aBEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
DJ
08:12aBEIERSDORF : Strong Half-year Performance
PU
07/30Anti-Aging Products And Services Market By Key Participants Allergan Plc, Alm..
AQ
07/28Anti-Aging Products And Services Market By Key Participants Allergan Plc, Alm..
AQ
07/18BEIERSDORF : takes an equity investment into S-Biomedic
PU
07/16Morgan Stanley Infrastructure bids to take over Germany's VTG
RE
07/12BEIERSDORF : Reports Outline Dermatology Findings from Beiersdorf AG (Inhibition..
AQ
07/06HEINRICH HIESINGER : Thyssenkrupp board to seek new CEO after Hiesinger quits
RE
07/06Thyssenkrupp board to seek new CEO after Hiesinger quits
RE
06/28BEIERSDORF : Study Findings from Beiersdorf AG Broaden Understanding of Molecula..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11Beiersdorf's (BDRFF) CEO Stefan Heidenreich on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/08Beiersdorf AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/08Beiersdorf AG reports Q1 results 
03/01Beiersdorf AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01Beiersdorf's (BDRFF) CEO Stefan Heidenreich on Full Year 2017 Results - Earni.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 189 M
EBIT 2018 1 129 M
Net income 2018 774 M
Finance 2018 3 399 M
Yield 2018 0,71%
P/E ratio 2018 29,40
P/E ratio 2019 27,30
EV / Sales 2018 3,05x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 25 301 M
Chart BEIERSDORF
Duration : Period :
Beiersdorf Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIERSDORF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 96,6 €
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan F. Heidenreich Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Pöllath Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dessi Temperley Chief Financial Officer
Michael Herz Member-Supervisory Board
Manuela Rousseau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIERSDORF2.55%29 225
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-10.19%207 027
UNILEVER6.48%166 364
UNILEVER NV (ADR)1.65%166 177
UNILEVER (NL)5.72%166 149
RECKITT BENCKISER-0.62%63 043
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.