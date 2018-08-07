Beiersdorf : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance

By Anthony Shevlin



Beiersdorf AG (BEI.XE) on Tuesday raised its 2018 sales outlook following a strong performance in the first half.

The German skin-care company said first-half sales were 3.61 billion euros ($4.17 billion), compared with EUR3.51 billion the year previous.

Sales in the company's consumer-business segment rose 7% on an organic basis to EUR2.96 billion, it said.

Sales in its adhesives business Tesa rose 11% on an organic basis to EUR656 million, the company said.

Earnings before interest and taxes were EUR585 million, the company said.

Beiersdorf raised its 2018 sales-growth outlook to around 5%, compared with previous guidance of around 4%. The company's earnings outlook remains unchanged.

The company expects sales growth of around 5% in its consumer-business segment and sales growth of around 5% to 6% in its Tesa business.

