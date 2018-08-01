Beijing Capital Land : RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 JULY 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 26 JULY 2018

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the "Company") and the circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 11 July 2018 in respect of, inter alia, the proposed election and appointment of Supervisor. Unless the context otherwise required, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement and Circular.

The EGM was held at F17, Red Goldage, No. 2, Guang Ning Bo Street, Beijing, PRC at 9:00 a.m. on 26 July 2018.

There were a total of 3,027,960,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") entitled to attend the EGM. Prior to the EGM, the Company has received written replies from Shareholders representing a total of 3,017,559,886 Shares (approximately 99.66% of the total issued share capital of the Company) indicating that they would attend the EGM. This shareholding proportion is in compliance with the requirements of the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles. Shareholders and authorized proxies holding an aggregate of 2,355,582,678 Shares, representing 77.79% of the total issued share capital of the Company, were present at the EGM.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP, the auditors of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

The following resolution was considered and duly passed by the Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll. Shareholders and authorized proxies representing of 2,355,582,678 Shares casted their votes on the resolution at the EGM.

The poll result of the ordinary resolution is as follow:

Number of votes (%)

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

For

Against

1

To elect and appoint Ms. Tang Yanan as a shareholder representative Supervisor of the Company with a term from the date of EGM to the expiry of the sixth session of the Supervisory Committee being 26 April 2021.

2,342,759,052

12,823,626

(99.46%)

(0.54%)As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

None of the Shareholders was required to abstain from voting in respect of the resolution at the EGM. Accordingly, Shareholders representing a total of 3,027,960,000 Shares were entitled to vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM. None of the Shareholders was entitled to attend and vote only against the resolutions at the EGM.

