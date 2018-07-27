Log in
BEKAERT (BEKB)
07/26 05:35:02 pm
23.14 EUR   +2.12%
BEKAERT : first half year 2018 results
GL
07/24BEKAERT : Transparency law 24 Jul 2018
PU
07/24BEKAERT : Transparency law
GL
Bekaert: first half year 2018 results

07/27/2018 | 01:02am EDT
Bekaert reports € 111 million underlying EBIT on higher sales
 
Highlights
 
Bekaert posted an increase of 3% in consolidated revenue, reaching € 2 157 million in first-half sales. Solid volume growth (+3.9%) and the aggregate effect of passed-on wire rod price increases and price-mix (+5.4%) boosted an organic sales growth of +9.3%. Part of this growth was offset by adverse currency movements
(-4.5%) and divestment effects (-1.9%).
 
While the underlying demand in automotive and industrial steel wire markets remains strong, the adverse margin effect from a number of factors that have weighed on our profitability since the second half of 2017 seem to be more impactful than we projected.  As reported before, these factors include:
 
- Continued raw material price increases
- The impact of changes to trade policies
- The slow recovery of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group
- Continued low demand for loose abrasive sawing wire
- Delayed investment activity in our oil and gas markets
- Higher than anticipated start-up costs in the plant expansions in EMEA and Asia Pacific
- The loss making activities in Figline Valdarno, Italy 
- Inflationary costs in general
- The difficult business climate in Latin America
- The divestment of Sumaré in Brazil
 
The combination of all those factors drove Underlying EBIT down by 37% to € 111 million.
 
Key Financials
 
- Consolidated sales of € 2.2 billion (+3%) and combined  sales of € 2.5 billion (+5%)
- Currency impact: € -95 million (-4.5%) on consolidated sales; € -151 million (-6.2%) on combined sales
- Underlying gross profit of € 311 million (14% margin) compared with € 382 million (18% margin)
- Underlying EBIT of € 111 million (5.1 % margin) compared with € 176 million (8.4% margin)
- EBIT of € 101 million (4.7% margin) compared with € 197 million (9.4% margin)
- Underlying EBITDA of € 214 million (9.9% margin) compared with € 277 million (13.2% margin) 
- EBITDA of € 204 million (9.5% margin) compared with € 297 million (14.2% margin) 
- Underlying ROCE of 8.1% compared with 13.1% and ROCE of 7.4% compared with 14.6% 
- Net debt of € 1 339 million. Net debt on underlying EBITDA was 3.1, versus 2.2 for the same period last year and 2.3 at year-end 2017.
 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bekaert via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 156 M
EBIT 2018 272 M
Net income 2018 137 M
Debt 2018 1 183 M
Yield 2018 4,87%
P/E ratio 2018 9,00
P/E ratio 2019 7,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 1 368 M
