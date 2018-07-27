Bekaert: first half year 2018 results

Bekaert reports € 111 million underlying EBIT on higher sales

Highlights

Bekaert posted an increase of 3% in consolidated revenue, reaching € 2 157 million in first-half sales. Solid volume growth (+3.9%) and the aggregate effect of passed-on wire rod price increases and price-mix (+5.4%) boosted an organic sales growth of +9.3%. Part of this growth was offset by adverse currency movements

(-4.5%) and divestment effects (-1.9%).

While the underlying demand in automotive and industrial steel wire markets remains strong, the adverse margin effect from a number of factors that have weighed on our profitability since the second half of 2017 seem to be more impactful than we projected. As reported before, these factors include:

- Continued raw material price increases

- The impact of changes to trade policies

- The slow recovery of Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group

- Continued low demand for loose abrasive sawing wire

- Delayed investment activity in our oil and gas markets

- Higher than anticipated start-up costs in the plant expansions in EMEA and Asia Pacific

- The loss making activities in Figline Valdarno, Italy

- Inflationary costs in general

- The difficult business climate in Latin America

- The divestment of Sumaré in Brazil

The combination of all those factors drove Underlying EBIT down by 37% to € 111 million.

Key Financials

- Consolidated sales of € 2.2 billion (+3%) and combined sales of € 2.5 billion (+5%)

- Currency impact: € -95 million (-4.5%) on consolidated sales; € -151 million (-6.2%) on combined sales

- Underlying gross profit of € 311 million (14% margin) compared with € 382 million (18% margin)

- Underlying EBIT of € 111 million (5.1 % margin) compared with € 176 million (8.4% margin)

- EBIT of € 101 million (4.7% margin) compared with € 197 million (9.4% margin)

- Underlying EBITDA of € 214 million (9.9% margin) compared with € 277 million (13.2% margin)

- EBITDA of € 204 million (9.5% margin) compared with € 297 million (14.2% margin)

- Underlying ROCE of 8.1% compared with 13.1% and ROCE of 7.4% compared with 14.6%

- Net debt of € 1 339 million. Net debt on underlying EBITDA was 3.1, versus 2.2 for the same period last year and 2.3 at year-end 2017.





