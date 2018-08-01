Belden : Reports Strong Results for Second Quarter 2018
0
08/01/2018 | 01:32pm CEST
Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a global leader in high quality, end-to-end
signal transmission solutions for mission-critical applications, today
reported fiscal second quarter 2018 results for the period ended July 1,
2018.
Second Quarter 2018
On a GAAP basis, revenues for the quarter totaled $668.6 million,
increasing $58.0 million, or 9.5%, compared to $610.6 million in the
second quarter 2017. Net income was $28.9 million, a decrease of $7.1
million from the prior-year period. Net income included after-tax
restructuring and acquisition integration costs of $18.8 million,
primarily related to the acquisition of Snell Advanced Media (“SAM”),
which was completed during the first quarter 2018. Net income as a
percentage of revenues was 4.3% compared to 5.9% in the prior-year
period. EPS was $0.49 compared to $0.64 in the second quarter 2017.
Adjusted revenues for the quarter totaled $671.4 million, increasing
$60.8 million, or 10.0%, compared to $610.6 million in the second
quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter was 18.3%,
consistent with the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS was $1.52 compared to
$1.29 in the second quarter 2017. Adjusted results are non-GAAP
measures, and a non-GAAP reconciliation table is provided as an appendix
to this release.
John Stroup, President, CEO, and Chairman of Belden Inc., said, “Second
quarter revenues and EPS were above our guided ranges. I am extremely
pleased to report record quarterly revenues that exceeded our long-term
growth goal and robust adjusted earnings growth.”
Outlook
“We expect improved organic growth, solid margin expansion, and
double-digit EPS growth in the second half of the year. We are on track
to meet our commitments for the full year 2018, and we are
well-positioned for success longer term,” said Mr. Stroup.
On a GAAP basis, the Company expects third quarter 2018 revenues to be
$667 - $687 million and EPS to be $1.73 - $1.83. For the full year
ending December 31, 2018, the Company now expects revenues to be $2.633
- $2.663 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.623 - $2.673 billion,
and EPS to be $3.52 - $3.72, compared to prior guidance of $2.44 - $2.69.
The Company expects third quarter 2018 adjusted revenues to be $670 -
$690 million and adjusted EPS to be $1.65 - $1.75. For the full year
ending December 31, 2018, the Company now expects adjusted revenues to
be $2.643 - $2.673 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.633 -
$2.683 billion, and adjusted EPS to be $6.28 - $6.48, compared to prior
guidance of $6.23 - $6.48.
Earnings Conference Call
Management will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss
the results of the quarter. The listen-only audio of the conference call
will be broadcast live via the Internet at http://investor.belden.com.
The dial-in number for participants in the U.S. is 800-281-7973; the
dial-in number for participants outside the U.S. is 323-794-2093. A
replay of this conference call will remain accessible in the investor
relations section of the Company’s website for a limited time.
Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)
All references to Net Income and EPS within this earnings release refer
to net income attributable to Belden and income from continuing
operations per diluted share attributable to Belden common stockholders,
respectively.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Adjusted results are non-GAAP measures that reflect certain adjustments
the Company makes to provide insight into operating results. GAAP to
non-GAAP reconciliations accompany the condensed consolidated financial
statements included in this release and have been published to the
investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://investor.belden.com.
BELDEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
(In thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
$
668,639
$
610,633
$
1,274,204
$
1,162,014
Cost of sales
(411,043
)
(367,529
)
(786,014
)
(696,536
)
Gross profit
257,596
243,104
488,190
465,478
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(138,842
)
(118,071
)
(263,714
)
(230,657
)
Research and development
(37,209
)
(35,144
)
(74,310
)
(69,666
)
Amortization of intangibles
(25,039
)
(27,113
)
(49,457
)
(50,782
)
Operating income
56,506
62,776
100,709
114,373
Interest expense, net
(15,088
)
(23,533
)
(32,066
)
(47,039
)
Non-operating pension costs
(257
)
(295
)
(532
)
(555
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
(3,030
)
(847
)
(22,990
)
(847
)
Income before taxes
38,131
38,101
45,121
65,932
Income tax expense
(9,339
)
(2,210
)
(13,759
)
(4,460
)
Net income
28,792
35,891
31,362
61,472
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(77
)
(86
)
(125
)
(192
)
Net income attributable to Belden
28,869
35,977
31,487
61,664
Less: Preferred stock dividends
8,733
8,733
17,466
17,466
Net income attributable to Belden common stockholders
$
20,136
$
27,244
$
14,021
$
44,198
Weighted average number of common shares and equivalents:
Basic
40,735
42,283
41,184
42,249
Diluted
40,974
42,832
41,492
42,753
Basic income per share attributable to Belden common stockholders:
$
0.49
$
0.64
$
0.34
$
1.05
Diluted income per share attributable to Belden common stockholders:
$
0.49
$
0.64
$
0.34
$
1.03
Common stock dividends declared per share
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.10
$
0.10
BELDEN INC.
OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Enterprise
Industrial
Total
Solutions
Solutions
Segments
(In thousands, except percentages)
For the three months ended July 1, 2018
Segment Revenues
$
399,695
$
271,746
$
671,441
Segment EBITDA
70,281
53,225
123,506
Segment EBITDA margin
17.6
%
19.6
%
18.4
%
Depreciation expense
7,153
4,873
12,026
Amortization of intangibles
11,809
13,230
25,039
Amortization of software development intangible assets
488
—
488
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
22,887
2,041
24,928
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
1,036
—
1,036
Deferred revenue adjustments
2,802
—
2,802
For the three months ended July 2, 2017
Segment Revenues
$
348,804
$
261,829
$
610,633
Segment EBITDA
56,441
54,081
110,522
Segment EBITDA margin
16.2
%
20.7
%
18.1
%
Depreciation expense
6,753
4,775
11,528
Amortization of intangibles
13,882
13,231
27,113
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
9,111
449
9,560
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
1,167
—
1,167
For the six months ended July 1, 2018
Segment Revenues
$
750,685
$
528,179
$
1,278,864
Segment EBITDA
127,733
99,651
227,384
Segment EBITDA margin
17.0
%
18.9
%
17.8
%
Depreciation expense
14,373
9,518
23,891
Amortization of intangibles
22,979
26,478
49,457
Amortization of software development intangible assets
724
—
724
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
37,421
7,901
45,322
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
1,538
—
1,538
Deferred revenue adjustments
4,660
—
4,660
For the six months ended July 2, 2017
Segment Revenues
$
663,082
$
498,932
$
1,162,014
Segment EBITDA
105,964
97,928
203,892
Segment EBITDA margin
16.0
%
19.6
%
17.5
%
Depreciation expense
13,301
9,610
22,911
Amortization of intangibles
24,321
26,461
50,782
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
14,392
1,768
16,160
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
1,167
—
1,167
BELDEN INC.
OPERATING SEGMENT RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
(In thousands)
Total Segment Revenues
$
671,441
$
610,633
$
1,278,864
$
1,162,014
Deferred revenue adjustments
(2,802
)
—
(4,660
)
—
Consolidated Revenues
$
668,639
$
610,633
$
1,274,204
$
1,162,014
Total Segment EBITDA
$
123,506
$
110,522
$
227,384
$
203,892
Income from equity method investment
—
2,277
—
3,284
Non-operating pension costs
(257
)
(295
)
(532
)
(555
)
Eliminations
(681
)
(655
)
(989
)
(1,783
)
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)
122,568
111,849
225,863
204,838
Amortization of intangibles
(25,039
)
(27,113
)
(49,457
)
(50,782
)
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
(24,928
)
(9,560
)
(45,322
)
(16,160
)
Interest expense, net
(15,088
)
(23,533
)
(32,066
)
(47,039
)
Depreciation expense
(12,026
)
(11,528
)
(23,891
)
(22,911
)
Loss on debt extinguishment
(3,030
)
(847
)
(22,990
)
(847
)
Deferred revenue adjustments
(2,802
)
—
(4,660
)
—
Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions
(1,036
)
(1,167
)
(1,538
)
(1,167
)
Amortization of software development intangible assets
(488
)
—
(724
)
—
Loss on sale of assets
—
—
(94
)
—
Consolidated income before taxes
$
38,131
$
38,101
$
45,121
$
65,932
(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional information.
BELDEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
July 1, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
261,449
$
561,108
Receivables, net
463,225
473,570
Inventories, net
319,133
297,226
Other current assets
48,779
40,167
Total current assets
1,092,586
1,372,071
Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation
345,593
337,322
Goodwill
1,553,269
1,478,257
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization
547,981
545,207
Deferred income taxes
65,439
42,549
Other long-lived assets
34,551
65,207
$
3,639,419
$
3,840,613
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
302,651
$
376,277
Accrued liabilities
309,264
302,651
Total current liabilities
611,915
678,928
Long-term debt
1,482,928
1,560,748
Postretirement benefits
126,023
102,085
Deferred income taxes
32,669
27,713
Other long-term liabilities
34,774
36,273
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
1
1
Common stock
503
503
Additional paid-in capital
1,129,490
1,123,832
Retained earnings
814,071
833,610
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(68,406
)
(98,026
)
Treasury stock
(525,054
)
(425,685
)
Total Belden stockholders’ equity
1,350,605
1,434,235
Noncontrolling interest
505
631
Total stockholders’ equity
1,351,110
1,434,866
$
3,639,419
$
3,840,613
BELDEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
31,362
$
61,472
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
74,072
73,693
Share-based compensation
7,868
8,924
Loss on debt extinguishment
22,990
847
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of
currency exchange rate changes and acquired businesses:
Receivables
(12,370
)
(17,982
)
Inventories
(14,486
)
(42,052
)
Accounts payable
(84,689
)
14,748
Accrued liabilities
(30,351
)
(55,094
)
Accrued taxes
(4,142
)
(12,523
)
Other assets
(17,275
)
(6,573
)
Other liabilities
(2,341
)
9,321
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
(29,362
)
34,781
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash used to acquire businesses, net of cash acquired
(84,580
)
(166,945
)
Capital expenditures
(39,493
)
(22,197
)
Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets
1,517
—
Proceeds from disposal of business
40,171
—
Net cash used for investing activities
(82,385
)
(189,142
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments under borrowing arrangements
(484,757
)
(5,221
)
Payments under share repurchase program
(100,000
)
—
Cash dividends paid
(22,034
)
(21,688
)
Debt issuance costs paid
(7,469
)
(2,044
)
Withholding tax payments for share-based payment awards
(1,579
)
(4,726
)
Redemption of stockholders' rights agreement
(411
)
—
Borrowings under credit arrangements
431,270
—
Net cash used for financing activities
(184,980
)
(33,679
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
(2,932
)
10,284
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(299,659
)
(177,756
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
561,108
848,116
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
261,449
$
670,360
BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States, we provide non-GAAP
operating results adjusted for certain items, including: asset
impairments; accelerated depreciation expense due to plant consolidation
activities; purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions, such as
the adjustment of acquired inventory and deferred revenue to fair value
and transaction costs; severance, restructuring, and acquisition
integration costs; gains (losses) recognized on the disposal of
businesses and tangible assets; amortization of intangible assets; gains
(losses) on debt extinguishment; certain revenues and gains (losses)
from patent settlements; discontinued operations; and other costs. We
adjust for the items listed above in all periods presented, unless the
impact is clearly immaterial to our financial statements. When we
calculate the tax effect of the adjustments, we include all current and
deferred income tax expense commensurate with the adjusted measure of
pre-tax profitability.
We utilize the adjusted results to review our ongoing operations without
the effect of these adjustments and for comparison to budgeted operating
results. We believe the adjusted results are useful to investors because
they help them compare our results to previous periods and provide
important insights into underlying trends in the business and how
management oversees our business operations on a day-to-day basis. As an
example, we adjust for the purchase accounting effect of recording
deferred revenue at fair value in order to reflect the revenues that
would have otherwise been recorded by acquired businesses had they
remained as independent entities. We believe this presentation is useful
in evaluating the underlying performance of acquired companies.
Similarly, we adjust for other acquisition-related expenses, such as
amortization of intangibles and other impacts of fair value adjustments
because they generally are not related to the acquired business' core
business performance. As an additional example, we exclude the costs of
restructuring programs, which can occur from time to time for our
current businesses and/or recently acquired businesses. We exclude the
costs in calculating adjusted results to allow us and investors to
evaluate the performance of the business based upon its expected ongoing
operating structure. We believe the adjusted measures, accompanied by
the disclosure of the costs of these programs, provides valuable insight.
Adjusted results should be considered only in conjunction with results
reported according to accounting principles generally accepted in the
United States.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
GAAP revenues
$
668,639
$
610,633
$
1,274,204
$
1,162,014
Deferred revenue adjustments
2,802
—
4,660
—
Adjusted revenues
$
671,441
$
610,633
$
1,278,864
$
1,162,014
GAAP gross profit
$
257,596
$
243,104
$
488,190
$
465,478
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
7,231
8,189
16,662
14,117
Deferred revenue adjustments
2,802
—
4,660
—
Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions
773
1,167
1,275
1,167
Amortization of software development intangible assets
488
—
724
—
Accelerated depreciation
—
266
—
532
Adjusted gross profit
$
268,890
$
252,726
$
511,511
$
481,294
GAAP gross profit margin
38.5
%
39.8
%
38.3
%
40.1
%
Adjusted gross profit margin
40.0
%
41.4
%
40.0
%
41.4
%
GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(138,842
)
$
(118,071
)
$
(263,714
)
$
(230,657
)
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
14,544
1,362
23,946
2,090
Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions
263
—
263
—
Loss on sale of assets
—
—
94
—
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(124,035
)
$
(116,709
)
$
(239,411
)
$
(228,567
)
GAAP research and development
$
(37,209
)
$
(35,144
)
$
(74,310
)
$
(69,666
)
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
3,153
9
4,714
(47
)
Adjusted research and development
$
(34,056
)
$
(35,135
)
$
(69,596
)
$
(69,713
)
GAAP net income attributable to Belden
$
28,869
$
35,977
$
31,487
$
61,664
Interest expense, net
15,088
23,533
32,066
47,039
Loss on debt extinguishment
3,030
847
22,990
847
Income tax expense
9,339
2,210
13,759
4,460
Noncontrolling interest
(77
)
(86
)
(125
)
(192
)
Total non-operating adjustments
27,380
26,504
68,690
52,154
Amortization of intangible assets
25,039
27,113
49,457
50,782
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
24,928
9,560
45,322
16,160
Deferred revenue adjustments
2,802
—
4,660
—
Purchase accounting effects related to acquisitions
1,036
1,167
1,538
1,167
Amortization of software development intangible assets
488
—
724
—
Loss on sale of assets
—
—
94
—
Accelerated depreciation
—
266
—
532
Total operating income adjustments
54,293
38,106
101,795
68,641
Depreciation expense
12,026
11,262
23,891
22,379
Adjusted EBITDA
$
122,568
$
111,849
$
225,863
$
204,838
GAAP net income margin
4.3
%
5.9
%
2.5
%
5.3
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
18.3
%
18.3
%
17.7
%
17.6
%
GAAP net income attributable to Belden
$
28,869
$
35,977
$
31,487
$
61,664
Operating income adjustments from above
54,293
38,106
101,795
68,641
Loss on debt extinguishment
3,030
847
22,990
847
Tax effect of adjustments above
(13,577
)
(10,592
)
(25,689
)
(18,968
)
Impact of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enactment
—
—
(473
)
—
Amortization expense attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of
tax
(16
)
(16
)
(33
)
(31
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Belden
$
72,599
$
64,322
$
130,077
$
112,153
GAAP net income attributable to Belden
$
28,869
$
35,977
$
31,487
$
61,664
Less: Preferred stock dividends
8,733
8,733
17,466
17,466
GAAP net income attributable to Belden common stockholders
$
20,136
$
27,244
$
14,021
$
44,198
Adjusted net income attributable to Belden
$
72,599
$
64,322
$
130,077
$
112,153
Less: Preferred stock dividends
—
—
—
17,466
Adjusted net income attributable to Belden common stockholders
$
72,599
$
64,322
$
130,077
$
94,687
GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden common
stockholders
$
0.49
$
0.64
$
0.34
$
1.03
Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden common
stockholders
$
1.52
$
1.29
$
2.69
$
2.21
GAAP diluted weighted average shares
40,974
42,832
41,492
42,753
Adjustment for anti-dilutive shares that are dilutive under adjusted
measures
6,857
6,857
6,857
—
Adjusted diluted weighted average shares
47,831
49,689
48,349
42,753
BELDEN INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
We define free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net
cash from operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures net of
the proceeds from the disposal of tangible assets. We believe free cash
flow provides useful information to investors regarding our ability to
generate cash from business operations that is available for
acquisitions and other investments, service of debt principal, dividends
and share repurchases. We use free cash flow, as defined, as one
financial measure to monitor and evaluate performance and liquidity.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only in conjunction
with financial measures reported according to accounting principles
generally accepted in the United States. Our definition of free cash
flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
July 1, 2018
July 2, 2017
(In thousands)
GAAP net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$
54,498
$
47,044
$
(29,362
)
$
34,781
Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the disposal of tangible
assets
(22,101
)
(11,798
)
(37,976
)
(22,197
)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$
32,397
$
35,246
$
(67,338
)
$
12,584
BELDEN INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
2018 REVENUES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
Adjusted revenues
$2.643 - $2.673 billion
$670 - $690 million
Deferred revenue adjustments
($10 million)
($3 million)
GAAP revenues
$2.633 - $2.663 billion
$667 - $687 million
Adjusted income per diluted share attributable to Belden common
stockholders
$6.28 - $6.48
$1.65 - $1.75
Amortization of intangible assets
$(1.76)
$(0.42)
Severance, restructuring, and acquisition integration costs
$(1.30)
$(0.37)
Gain from patent litigation, net of costs
$0.93
$0.93
Loss on debt extinguishment
$(0.41)
$—
Deferred revenue adjustments
$(0.18)
$(0.05)
Purchase accounting effects of acquisitions
$(0.04)
$(0.01)
GAAP income per diluted share attributable to Belden common
stockholders
$3.52 - $3.72
$1.73 - $1.83
Our guidance for income per diluted share attributable to Belden common
stockholders is based upon information currently available regarding
events and conditions that will impact our future operating results. In
particular, our results are subject to the factors listed under
"Forward-Looking Statements" in this release. In addition, our actual
results are likely to be impacted by other additional events for which
information is not available, such as asset impairments, purchase
accounting effects related to acquisitions, severance, restructuring,
and acquisition integration costs, gains (losses) recognized on the
disposal of tangible assets, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment,
discontinued operations, and other gains (losses) related to events or
conditions that are not yet known.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and any statements made by us concerning the release may
contain forward-looking statements including our expectations for the
third quarter and full-year 2018. Forward-looking statements include
statements regarding future financial performance (including revenues,
expenses, earnings, margins, cash flows, dividends, capital expenditures
and financial condition), plans and objectives, and related assumptions.
In some cases these statements are identifiable through the use of words
such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guide,”
“expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “can,” “could,” “may,”
“should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking
statements reflect management’s current beliefs and expectations and are
not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ
materially from those suggested by any forward-looking statements for a
number of reasons, including, without limitation: the impact of a
challenging global economy or a downturn in served markets; the
competitiveness of the global broadcast, enterprise, and industrial
markets; volatility in credit and foreign exchange markets; the
inability to execute and realize the expected benefits from strategic
initiatives (including revenue growth, cost control, and productivity
improvement programs); the inability to achieve our strategic priorities
in emerging markets; the presence of substitute products in the
marketplace; the inability of the Company to develop and introduce new
products and competitive responses to our products; the increased
prevalence of cloud computing; the inability to successfully complete
and integrate acquisitions in furtherance of the Company’s strategic
plan; foreign and domestic political, economic and other uncertainties,
including changes in currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws and
variability in the Company’s quarterly and annual effective tax rates;
the increased influence of chief information officers and similar
high-level executives; disruptions in the Company’s information systems
including due to cyber-attacks; perceived or actual product failures;
risks related to the use of open source software; the cost and
availability of raw materials including copper, plastic compounds,
electronic components, and other materials; difficulty in forecasting
revenue due to the unpredictable timing of large orders; disruption of,
or changes in, the Company’s key distribution channels; the inability to
retain senior management and key employees; assertions that the Company
violates the intellectual property of others and the ownership of
intellectual property by competitors and others that prevents the use of
that intellectual property by the Company; the impact of regulatory
requirements and other legal compliance issues; the impairment of
goodwill and other intangible assets and the resulting impact on
financial performance; disruptions and increased costs attendant to
collective bargaining groups and other labor matters; and other factors.
For a more complete discussion of risk factors, please see our Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the
SEC on February 13, 2018. Although the content of this release
represents our best judgment as of the date of this report based on
information currently available and reasonable assumptions, we give no
assurances that the expectations will prove to be accurate. Deviations
from the expectations may be material. For these reasons, Belden
cautions readers to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date made. Belden disclaims any
duty to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new
information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by
law.
About Belden
Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet
the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and
enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and
secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video
needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global
transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is
headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North
and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com
or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.