BELIMO HOLDING AG
BELIMO Holding AG: First half-year with strong sales growth

08/06/2018 | 07:01am CEST

BELIMO Holding AG / BELIMO Holding AG: First half-year with strong sales growth . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Belimo is reporting a dynamic first half-year 2018 with double-digit sales growth of 12.7 percent, in currency-adjusted terms 10.8 percent. Sales in the first six months of the current financial year amounted to CHF 325.1 million.

Operating income before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to CHF 59.5 million (comparison period 2017 CHF 49.1 million). The EBIT margin was 18.3 percent (17.0 percent). This resulted in a net income of CHF 47.6 million (CHF 38.4 million) and earnings per share of CHF 77.40 (CHF 62.40).

Europe. Supported by the good economic situation in Europe and the appreciation of the Euro against the Swiss franc, the biggest market region of the Belimo Group recorded sales growth of 19.7 percent, in currency-adjusted terms 12.6 percent. Demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology (HVAC) from Belimo developed correspondingly positively in almost all countries in the region. Particularly noteworthy are the high growth contributions in Switzerland, Germany, Russia, France and Poland. The investments made in the sales organizations in Turkey and Sweden over recent years also led to favorable growth rates in 2018.

Both air and water applications reported double-digit sales growth. The former benefited significantly from new customers in the OEM business. In the area of water applications, the growth rates can be attributed to the innovative expansion of the product range over recent years.

Americas. The continuing trend to upgrade existing buildings with energy-saving HVAC systems and the stable demand for new building projects meant that sales in the market region Americas increased by 4.1 percent, in currency-adjusted terms 7.6 percent. All subsidiaries contributed to this successful result, with market share gains achieved particularly in the United States and Canada. In Brazil, there were signs of recovery after the stagnation of recent years.

Investments in the construction of data centers have been conducive to growth in air applications, which grew faster overall than water applications. Both the OEM and contracting business enjoyed favorable development due to the continuing good overall economic situation and the broad product range of Belimo.

Asia Pacific. Sales in the market region Asia Pacific grew by 13.8 percent, in currency-adjusted terms 14.2 percent. In China in particular, Belimo had a strong first half-year with a good order volume for infrastructure projects and data centers. India and Australia also achieved convincing double-digit growth rates.

The recently launched products designed for the Asian market, such as the new damper actuator for variable air volume control VAV ZoneEaseTM or the pressure-independent flow limiter valve (PIFLV), met with great interest.

Net sales by market regions

in CHF 1,000 1st half
2018 		% Growth
 in local
currencies in % 		1st half
2017 		%
Europe 164,315 51 12.6 137,302 48
Americas 121,507 37 7.6 116,675 40
Asia Pacific 39,281 12 14.2 34,506 12
Group 325,103 100 10.8 288,483 100

  
Net sales by applications

in CHF 1,000 1st half
2018 		% Growth
 in local
currencies in % 		1st half
2017 		%
Air 188,062 58 11.8 164,129 57
Water 137,041 42 9.4 124,354 43
Total 325,103 100 10.8 288,483 100

Outlook. Provided that political and economic conditions do not deteriorate, Belimo is confident about the further course of the financial year. However, it will probably not be possible to maintain the high growth rate of the first half-year 2018. The good economic situation makes a favorable forecast for the market region Europe possible. Despite the long expansion phase, there are also signs of a sustained positive economic environment in the market region Americas. The outlook for the market region Asia Pacific remains good due to the construction industry and the growth strategy focused on Asia.

Belimo Group key figures

in CHF 1,000 (unless indicated otherwise) 1st half
2018 		1st half
2017 		Change
in %
Net sales 325,103 288,483 12.7
Operating income (EBIT)

in percent of net sales 		59,525

18.3% 		49,066

17.0% 		21.3

 
Net income

in percent of net sales 		47,584

14.6% 		38,350

13.3% 		24.1

 
Cash flow from operating activities

in percent of net sales 		56,954

17.5% 		35,319

12.2% 		61.3

 
Free cash flow

in percent of net sales 		49,644

15.3% 		24,108

8.4% 		105.9

 
Earnings per share, in CHF 77.40 62.40 24.0
Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

 7,710 11,382 -32.3
Number of employees

(FTEs, six-month average) 		1,558 1,452 7.3

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 580 million in 2017 and has around 1,700 employees. Information about the company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com.

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

Link to the Semiannual Report 2018: www.belimo.com/financial-reports


Contact Beat Trutmann, CFO Phone +41 43 843 62 65
     
Agenda Publication of Semiannual Report 2018 August 6, 2018
  Publication of Sales 2018 January 24, 2019
  Publication of Annual Report 2018/
Media and Financial Analysts Conference
March 11, 2019
  Annual General Meeting 2019 April 1, 2019

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BELIMO Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

BELIMO Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1 Hinwil Switzerland

ISIN: CH0001503199;
