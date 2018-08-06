Log in
Belimo Holding AG

BELIMO HOLDING AG (BEAN)
My previous session
News 
News

Belimo : First half-year with strong sales growth

08/06/2018 | 07:06am CEST

Hinwil, August 06, 2018, 07:00 a.m. - Belimo is reporting a dynamic first half-year 2018 with double-digit sales growth of 12.7 percent, in currency-adjusted terms 10.8 percent. Sales in the first six months of the current financial year amounted to CHF 325.1 million. Operating income before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to CHF 59.5 million (comparison period 2017 CHF 49.1 million). The EBIT margin was 18.3 percent (17.0 percent). This resulted in a net income of CHF 47.6 million (CHF 38.4 million) and earnings per share of CHF 77.40 (CHF 62.40).

Provided that political and economic conditions do not deteriorate, Belimo is confident about the further course of the financial year. However, it will probably not be possible to maintain the high growth rate of the first half-year 2018.

> Read the complete press release by using below link.

Disclaimer

Belimo Holding AG published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 05:05:03 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 629 M
EBIT 2018 104 M
Net income 2018 85,5 M
Finance 2018 144 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 30,64
P/E ratio 2019 27,58
EV / Sales 2018 3,98x
EV / Sales 2019 3,66x
Capitalization 2 645 M
Chart BELIMO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Belimo Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELIMO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4 450  CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars van der Haegen Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Wehrli Chairman
Beat Trutmann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Hess Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Zwyssig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELIMO HOLDING AG0.80%2 659
FANUC CORP-20.37%40 177
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.49%33 152
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.92%30 436
INGERSOLL-RAND8.70%23 783
PARKER HANNIFIN-13.56%22 937
