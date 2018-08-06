Belimo : First half-year with strong sales growth

Hinwil, August 06, 2018, 07:00 a.m. - Belimo is reporting a dynamic first half-year 2018 with double-digit sales growth of 12.7 percent, in currency-adjusted terms 10.8 percent. Sales in the first six months of the current financial year amounted to CHF 325.1 million. Operating income before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to CHF 59.5 million (comparison period 2017 CHF 49.1 million). The EBIT margin was 18.3 percent (17.0 percent). This resulted in a net income of CHF 47.6 million (CHF 38.4 million) and earnings per share of CHF 77.40 (CHF 62.40).

Provided that political and economic conditions do not deteriorate, Belimo is confident about the further course of the financial year. However, it will probably not be possible to maintain the high growth rate of the first half-year 2018.

