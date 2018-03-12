Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Belimo Holding AG    BEAN   CH0001503199

BELIMO HOLDING AG (BEAN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Belimo : reports broadly based growth and solid profitability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 07:01am CET

BELIMO Holding AG / Belimo reports broadly based growth and solid profitability . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Belimo can look back on a good financial year. Sales in Swiss francs increased by 8.7 percent to CHF 579.9 million. In currency-adjusted terms, this equals a growth of 8.2 percent. Belimo increased its expenses on research and development by CHF 6.7 million in order to improve innovative capacity while nevertheless achieving a solid operating income (EBIT) of CHF 92.6 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 16.0 percent. Net income rose by 11.1 percent year-on-year to CHF 77.5 million. Earnings per share were CHF 126.06.

Return on equity (ROE) was 19.8 percent, while the return on invested capital (ROIC) was 23.4 percent. Cash flow from operating activities declined by 8.8 percent to CHF 82.3 million. Free cash flow amounted to CHF 54.9 million.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 85 per share at the 2018 annual general meeting.

Europe. Sales in the Europe market region grew by 8.4 percent and in currency-adjusted terms by 8.1 percent. Strong growth contributions came from Germany, Poland, Italy and the Netherlands. Water and fire protection applications experienced the strongest growth. There was above-average growth in sales of innovative valve solutions and initial success was achieved with the introduction of new sensors.

Americas. Sales in the Americas market region grew by 7.9 percent and in currency-adjusted terms by 6.9 percent. Belimo USA experienced above-average growth compared to the general economy. With the exception of Brazil, all markets contributed to this positive result. The Canada subsidiary made a particularly strong contribution to the positive sales developments, with double-digit growth. Thanks to the continued expansion of our range with innovative products, the company has continued to increase market leadership for water applications.

Asia Pacific. Sales in the Asia Pacific market region grew by 12.5 percent and in currency-adjusted terms by 13.1 percent. The Asia Pacific region recorded strong economic growth, exceeding expectations in most countries. Belimo China and Australia made high growth contributions. The markets in South Korea, India and Hong Kong also made major contributions to the strong growth in the region. The market introduction of innovative products increased awareness of Belimo in the region, further developing and reinforcing its position in the industry.

Net sales by market regions

in CHF 1,000 2017 % Growth
 in local
currencies
in % 		2016 %
Europe 280,834 48 8.1 259,175 49
Americas 226,460 39 6.9 209,957 39
Asia Pacific 72,559 13 13.1 64,518 12
Group 579,853 100 8.2 533,650 100

Net sales by applications

in CHF 1,000 2017 % Growth
 in local
currencies
in % 		2016 %
Air 329,602 57 7.4 305,911 57
Water 250,251 43 9.4 227,739 43
Total 579,853 100 8.2 533,650 100

Innovation. Research and development capacities were increased in the year under review, to ensure sufficient resources are available for existing business and new growth initiatives.

Multiple projects have been running over the past year for new damper actuators for air applications and control valves for water applications. There has also been major progress in the development of application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) and motors. In the field of sensors, expertise was expanded and further sensor projects have been started, representing an innovative pipeline for future market launches. In the field of modular products (performance devices) the platform technology consisting of intelligent edge devices has been developed further with industrial bus interfaces or with Internet connection to the Belimo Cloud. Furthermore, the development of a system for controlling air and water flows in multi-family houses was driven forward in the reporting year. The advantages of the Belimo multi-family house solution comprise increased quality assurance for installation and operation, guaranteeing comfort and energy efficiency.

Outlook. The growth in the building technology sector, based on the long-term trends of urbanization, energy efficiency, safety and digitization, is likely to continue worldwide on the basis of positive economic forecasts.

We expect satisfactory development of private and public building activities in the Europe market region. Various key indicators for the Americas market region indicate a continued upward trajectory in the US economy, despite the eight-year expansion phase. In the Asia Pacific market region, the strategy for a stronger presence should support the constant expansion of our market leadership.

Given the additions to the sensor product range and the market potential generated by the new digital and communicating systems in the Belimo product range, expenses on research and development will remain on a high level in relation to sales in order to improve innovative capacity.

We aim to achieve sustainable and profitable growth as we continue to focus steadily on the robust Belimo values of customer value, operational excellence, solution leadership and a credibility culture.

Key figures of the Belimo Group for the 2017 financial year

in CHF 1,000 (unless indicated otherwise) 2017 2016 Change
in %
Net sales 579,853 533,650 8.7
Operating income (EBIT)
in percent of net sales 		92,621
16.0% 		86,964
16.3% 		6.5
Net income
in percent of net sales 		77,490
13.4% 		69,753
13.1% 		11.1
Cash flow from operating activities
in percent of net sales 		82,318
14.2% 		90,282
16.9% 		-8.8
Free cash flow
in percent of net sales 		54,857
9.5% 		75,151
14.1% 		-27.0
Earnings per share, in CHF 126.06 113.51 11.1
Dividend per share, in CHF 85.00* 75.00 13.3
Investments in property, plant and equipment
and intangible assets 		24,919 15,796 57.8
Research and development
in percent of net sales 		44,423
7.7% 		37,721
7.1% 		17.8
Number of employees as at December 31
(FTEs) 		1,532 1,440 6.4

* Proposal to the annual general meeting on April 9, 2018.

The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The Company reported sales of CHF 580 million in 2017 and has around 1,600 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available on the Internet at www.belimo.com.

The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

There will be a media and financial analysts conference on the 2017 financial statements at the WIDDER HOTEL in Zurich today, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Link to the Annual Report 2017: www.belimo.com/financial-reports


Contact Beat Trutmann, CFO Tel. +41 43 843 62 65
     
Agenda Publication of Annual Report 2017/  
  Media and Financial Analysts Conference March 12, 2018
  Annual General Meeting 2018 April 9, 2018
  Dividend Payment April 13, 2018
  Publication of Semiannual Report 2018 August 6, 2018
  Publication of Sales 2018 January 24, 2019
  Publication of Annual Report 2018/  
  Media and Financial Analysts Conference  March 11, 2019
  Annual General Meeting 2019 April 1, 2019

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BELIMO Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

BELIMO Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1 Hinwil Switzerland

ISIN: CH0001503199;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELIMO HOLDING AG
07:01aBELIMO : reports broadly based growth and solid profitability
GL
03/07BELIMO HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
03/02GLOBAL HVAC DAMPER ACTUATORS MARKET : 99strategy added a depth and professional..
AQ
02/05HVAC VALVE MARKET ANALYSIS AND VALUE : HVAC Valve Market Overview & Industry Lan..
AQ
02/02BELIMO : to nominate Sandra Emme for election to the Board of Directors
GL
02/02BELIMO : Dr. Markus Schürch to become the new CFO of Belimo
GL
02/01BELIMO : Patent Issued for Device and Method for Controlling Opening of a Valve ..
AQ
01/25BELIMO HOLDING AG : Broad sales growth in the 2017 financial year
GL
01/22BELIMO HOLDING AG : annual sales release
01/01BELIMO : The ABCs of HVAC/R
AQ
More news
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 577 M
EBIT 2017 96,3 M
Net income 2017 77,9 M
Finance 2017 126 M
Yield 2017 1,92%
P/E ratio 2017 33,73
P/E ratio 2018 29,70
EV / Sales 2017 4,37x
EV / Sales 2018 3,99x
Capitalization 2 648 M
Chart BELIMO HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Belimo Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | BEAN | CH0001503199 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BELIMO HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4 500  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars van der Haegen Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Wehrli Chairman
Beat Trutmann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Hess Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Zwyssig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELIMO HOLDING AG0.91%2 782
ATLAS COPCO AB0.54%51 309
FANUC CORP-4.85%50 024
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES7.99%29 310
SMC CORP-5.93%28 004
PARKER HANNIFIN-9.23%24 824
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.