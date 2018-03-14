Log in
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BLCM)

BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 9, 2018

03/14/2018 | 03:50pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (''Bellicum'' or the ''Company'') (NASDAQ: BLCM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Bellicum securities between May 8, 2017, and January 30, 2018, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/blcm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Bellicum operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer. The Company's lead clinical product candidate, BPX-501, is an adjunct T-cell therapy administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Bellicum has represented that BPX-501 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy was associated with the Company's lead product candidate BPX-501; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Bellicum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 30, 2018, post-market, Bellicum issued a press release announcing, ''that the Company has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that U.S. studies of BPX-501,'' the Company's lead product candidate, ''have been placed on a clinical hold following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to BPX-501.'' On this news, Bellicum's share price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on January 31, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/blcm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Bellicum you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,54 M
EBIT 2018 -103 M
Net income 2018 -104 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 495x
Capi. / Sales 2019 24,4x
Capitalization 267 M
Chart BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS I
Duration : Period :
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals I Technical Analysis Chart | BLCM | US0794811077 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Fair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Farrell Brown Chairman
Alan A. Musso Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David M. Spencer Chief Technology Officer
William Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC-3.92%267
GILEAD SCIENCES13.15%106 186
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%44 972
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.35%37 018
GENMAB22.45%12 830
BLUEBIRD BIO INC30.85%11 649
