BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - BLCM

03/03/2018 | 12:57pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Bellicum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLCM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Southern District of Texas, and docketed under 18-cv-00338, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bellicum securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Bellicum securities between May 8, 2017, and January 30, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until April 9, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Bellicum operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer.

The Company's lead clinical product candidate, BPX-501, is an adjunct T-cell therapy administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Bellicum has represented that BPX-501 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy was associated with the Company's lead product candidate BPX-501; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Bellicum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 30, 2018, post-market, Bellicum issued a press release entitled "Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Clinical Hold on BPX-501 Clinical Trials in the United States," announcing that it had "received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that U.S. studies of BPX-501 have been placed on a clinical hold following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to BPX-501."

On this news, Bellicum's share price fell $2.12, or 25.85%, to close at $6.08 on January 31, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1,12 M
EBIT 2017 -91,2 M
Net income 2017 -93,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 226x
Capi. / Sales 2018 467x
Capitalization 252 M
Chart BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS I
Duration : Period :
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals I Technical Analysis Chart | BLCM | US0794811077 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Fair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Farrell Brown Chairman
Alan A. Musso Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David M. Spencer Chief Scientific Officer
William Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC-9.99%252
GILEAD SCIENCES9.90%102 763
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.79%43 177
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-14.41%35 506
GENMAB19.83%12 310
BIOVERATIV INC94.12%11 332
