BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BLCM)

BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BLCM)
News 
News Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces An Ongoing Investigating of Claims Against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

02/17/2018 | 11:22am EST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (''Bellicum'' or ''the Company'') (NASDAQ: BLCM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) a substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy was associated with the Bellicum's lead product candidate, BPX-501; and (2) as a result, Bellicum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1,12 M
EBIT 2017 -91,2 M
Net income 2017 -93,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 178x
Capi. / Sales 2018 368x
Capitalization 199 M
Chart BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS I
Duration : Period :
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals I Technical Analysis Chart | BLCM | US0794811077 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 15,0 $
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Fair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Farrell Brown Chairman
Alan A. Musso Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David M. Spencer Chief Scientific Officer
William Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC-30.20%195
GILEAD SCIENCES14.21%106 851
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.94%39 772
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-12.04%35 529
BIOVERATIV INC91.99%11 201
GENMAB4.28%11 055
