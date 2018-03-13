Log in
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC (BLCM)
DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Contact the Firm

03/13/2018 | 07:15pm CET

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of purchasers of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLCM) (“Bellicum” or the “Company”) securities during the period between May 8, 2017 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until April 9, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Bellicum securities during the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose during the Class Period that a substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy was associated with the Company’s lead product candidate BPX-501.

According to the complaint, following a January 30, 2018 press release announcing that the Company had received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that U.S. studies of BPX-501 have been placed on a clinical hold following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to BPX-501, the value of Bellicum shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Bellicum securities purchased on or after May 8, 2017 and held through the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1,12 M
EBIT 2017 -91,2 M
Net income 2017 -93,0 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 243x
Capi. / Sales 2018 503x
Capitalization 271 M
Chart BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS I
Duration : Period :
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals I Technical Analysis Chart | BLCM | US0794811077 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Fair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Farrell Brown Chairman
Alan A. Musso Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David M. Spencer Chief Technology Officer
William Grossman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC-4.52%271
GILEAD SCIENCES12.67%105 741
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS18.20%44 751
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.11%36 712
GENMAB22.45%12 760
BLUEBIRD BIO INC30.85%11 594
