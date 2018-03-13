DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Contact the Firm

The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional
Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in
the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on
behalf of purchasers of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLCM)
(“Bellicum” or the “Company”) securities during the period between May
8, 2017 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors
who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until
April 9, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must
apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The
lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important
decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the
action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants
claiming the largest loss from investment in Bellicum securities during
the Class Period. Members of the class will be represented by the lead
plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet
been certified in the above action.
The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose
during the Class Period that a substantial undisclosed risk of
encephalopathy was associated with the Company’s lead product candidate
BPX-501.
According to the complaint, following a January 30, 2018 press release
announcing that the Company had received notice from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration that U.S. studies of BPX-501 have been placed on a
clinical hold following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly
related to BPX-501, the value of Bellicum shares declined significantly.
If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in
Bellicum securities purchased on or after May 8, 2017 and held through
the revelation of negative information during and/or at the end of the
Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your
ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation
to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at [email protected]
or by telephone at (410) 415-6616.
Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating
securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the
rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel,
you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you,
or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action
at this time to be a member of the class.
