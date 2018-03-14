Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (“Robbins Geller”) (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/bellicum/)
today announced that a class action has been commenced on behalf of
purchasers of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Bellicum”) (NASDAQ:BLCM)
securities during the period between May 8, 2017 and January 30, 2018
(the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Southern District of
Texas and is captioned Rudy v. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al.,
No. 18-cv-00795.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later
than 60 days from February 6, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action
or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or
interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, David
C. Walton of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at [email protected]. If
you are a member of this class, you can view a copy of the complaint as
filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/bellicum/.
Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead
plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing
and remain an absent class member.
The complaint charges Bellicum and certain of its officers and/or
directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Bellicum operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for various
forms of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate is BPX-501, an
adjunct T-cell therapy administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem
cell transplantation (“HSCT”), also known as bone marrow
transplantation. During the Class Period, Bellicum represented that
BPX-501 was in multiple clinical trials to evaluate the drug’s ability
to improve patient outcomes by enhancing the recovery of the immune
system following an HSCT procedure.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose
adverse information regarding BPX-501, Bellicum’s lead product
candidate. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that a
substantial undisclosed risk of encephalopathy (brain damage) was
associated with BPX-501. As a result of defendants’ false statements
and/or omissions, the price of Bellicum shares was artificially inflated
during the Class Period, with its stock price reaching a high of $13.98
per share on June 22, 2017.
Then on January 30, 2018, after the market closed, Bellicum announced
that it had “received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) that U.S. studies of BPX-501 have been placed on a clinical hold
following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to
BPX-501. Bellicum is awaiting formal communications from the FDA to
determine the requirements for resuming studies, and will be working
closely with the FDA to address their questions.” On this news, the
price of Bellicum stock fell $2.12 per share, or more than 25%, to close
at $6.08 per share on January 31, 2018.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of
Bellicum securities during the Class Period (the “Class”). The plaintiff
is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in
prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial
fraud.
Robbins Geller is widely recognized as a leading law firm advising and
representing U.S. and international investors in securities litigation
and portfolio monitoring. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller
has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in
history. For the third consecutive year, the Firm ranked first in both
the total amount recovered for investors and the number of shareholder
class action recoveries in ISS's SCAS Top 50 Report. Robbins Geller
attorneys have shaped the law in the areas of securities litigation and
shareholder rights and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on
behalf of the Firm’s clients. Robbins Geller not only secures recoveries
for defrauded investors, it also implements significant corporate
governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for
investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005905/en/