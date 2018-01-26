Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bellzone Mining PLC    BZM   JE00B3N0SJ29

BELLZONE MINING PLC (BZM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/26 05:35:27 pm
0.771 GBp   -1.15%
08:19p BELLZONE MINING : Share Awards
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Results of Placing
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Placing and Appointment of Joint Broker
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Bellzone Mining : Share Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/26/2018 | 08:19pm CET

26 January 2018

Bellzone Mining plc

Share Awards

Bellzone Mining plc ("Bellzone" or the "Company") (AIM: BZM) announces that share awards were made on 23 January 2018 from existing issued shares held by the Company in Treasury. The Company's Remuneration Committee in its annual review decided the share awards to be the most appropriate means to recognise the dedication and performance of senior managers throughout a difficult period, given the cancellation of previous employee stock option schemes, as well as to better align employee incentives and shareholder interests.

Bellzone presently holds 32,657,970 fully paid Ordinary Shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") in Treasury. On 23 January 2018, Bellzone granted share awards to certain employees over 17,289,600 of these Ordinary Shares, the awards being assessed by the Remuneration Committee at a nominal price of 1.25p per share and zero cost to the recipients.

These awards have been accepted by the employees and are therefore subject only to the recipients remaining employed by the Company. The awards will vest in two equal tranches on 23 April 2018 and 23 July 2018.

Included in the employees, the below PDMRs (Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) received awards:

Name

Title

Number of Ordinary

Shares granted

Total number of Ordinary Shares held after vesting

Julian Cheong

CEO and CFO

8,401,320

8,401,320

Simon Edwards

Head of Corporate Development

3,927,000

4,376,499

The 17,289,600 Ordinary Shares being awarded from Treasury represent 1.08 per cent. of the total issued share capital of the Company which will be unchanged at 1,597,858,383 Ordinary Shares.

The current total voting rights in the Company ("TVR"), also unchanged by this announcement, are 1,565,200,413 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority. The TVR will increase in April and July 2018 when awards vest and the resulting TVR will be announced with each vesting.

Enquiries:

Bellzone Mining plc

Simon Edwards

+44 (0) 7767 492 712[email protected]

WH Ireland Limited

Nominated Advisor & Joint Broker James Joyce / Jessica Cave

+44 (0) 20 7220 1666

SVS Securities plc

Joint Broker Tom Curran

+44 (0) 20 3700 0100

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Julian Cheong

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO and CFO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bellzone Mining plc

b)

LEI

213800X7MWNMIC3IUM94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B3N0SJ29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

1.25p

8,401,320

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume

  • - Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

24 January 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Edwards

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head of Corporate Development

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bellzone Mining plc

b)

LEI

213800X7MWNMIC3IUM94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of no par value

JE00B3N0SJ29

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

1.25p

3,927,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

24 January 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Bellzone Mining plc published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 19:19:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BELLZONE MINING PLC
08:19p BELLZONE MINING : Share Awards
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Results of Placing
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Placing and Appointment of Joint Broker
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Board change
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Results for the year ended 31 December 2016
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Mining Convention and Funding Update
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Notes Progress With Guinea Government Negotiations For Kalia
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Switches Broker To WH Ireland From HD Capital Partners
2017 BELLZONE MINING : Appointment of Broker
2016 BELLZONE MINING : 2017 Funding and Business Update
More news
Chart BELLZONE MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Bellzone Mining PLC Technical Analysis Chart | BZM | JE00B3N0SJ29 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BELLZONE MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Julian Hong Lum Cheong Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael James Wills Farrow Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Antony Royston Gardner-Hillman Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon M. Brickles Independent Non-Executive Director
Tong Yuk Ying Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BELLZONE MINING PLC-5.17%17
VALE3.78%68 196
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED4.51%12 801
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-1.30%10 158
NMDC LTD4.06%7 159
FERREXPO PLC-2.08%2 406
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.