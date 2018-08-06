BEMIS COMPANY, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:
Do you own shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS)?
Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 6, 2018?
Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
Do you want to discuss your rights?
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of Bemis Company, Inc. (“Bemis” or
the “Company”) (NYSE: BMS)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Amcor
Limited (“Amcor”). The combination will be effected through a merger of
Amcor and Bemis into a newly created holding company (‘New Amcor’).
Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Bemis will receive 5.1
New Amcor NYSE shares for each share of Bemis common stock.
If you own common stock of Bemis and purchased any shares before August
6, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if
you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington,
Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City,
New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of
millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial
corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
