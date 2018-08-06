Log in
BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

08/06/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE: BMS)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 6, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Bemis Company, Inc. (“Bemis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BMS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Amcor Limited (“Amcor”). The combination will be effected through a merger of Amcor and Bemis into a newly created holding company (‘New Amcor’). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Bemis will receive 5.1 New Amcor NYSE shares for each share of Bemis common stock.

If you own common stock of Bemis and purchased any shares before August 6, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 077 M
EBIT 2018 401 M
Net income 2018 219 M
Debt 2018 1 438 M
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 21,37
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 4 690 M
Chart BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bemis Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEMIS COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 47,8 $
Spread / Average Target -7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William F. Austen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy M. Manganello Chairman
Michael B. Clauer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William E. Jackson Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John Kreul Chief Information Officer & VP-Commercial Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEMIS COMPANY, INC.7.83%4 690
BALL CORPORATION9.43%14 466
AMCOR LIMITED-0.91%13 021
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-1.49%9 961
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.14.00%9 051
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-11.99%6 993
