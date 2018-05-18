Benchmark Botanics Inc. Engages The Howard Group to Direct Investor Communications and Capital Markets Support

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2018) - Benchmark Botanics Inc. (CSE: BBT) (OTC Pink: BHHKF) (FSE: BBW) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce it has engaged The Howard Group as its capital markets communications advisor and will be responsible for directing both traditional and online communications initiatives, targeting the international investor community.

The Agreement is for one year term effective May 15, 2018. The remuneration payable to The Howard Group will be $7,500 per month plus GST. In addition, The Howard Group has been granted one million options, 750,000 of which will vest over the following eighteen months. These options will have a three-year term and an exercise price equal to the five day moving average trading price of $1.16. The Agreement and options grant are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Zhang Johnson, CEO of Benchmark stated: "This is a great step towards keeping close communication with the Canadian and International capital markets."

Since 1988, The Howard Group has provided comprehensive investor outreach and capital markets programs, financing assistance, business development solutions and strategic planning to public companies. To learn more about The Howard Group, visit: www.howardgroupinc.com.

In addition, The Howard Group Inc. will be providing an ongoing commentary on Benchmark's activities through its "Insight blog." Interested parties are encouraged to subscribe to the commentary feed: https://howardgroupinc.com/howard-group-blog/ .

About Benchmark

Benchmark Botanics, Inc. is "Cannabis Redefined"

Benchmark is a publicly traded company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia that is positioned to provide financing, partnership and acquisition opportunities to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the global cannabis industry.

In November 2017, the Company acquired its first subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. Operating in Peachland, B.C., Potanicals Green Growers possesses a Health Canada license to cultivate cannabis and is an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes (ACMPR) Licensed Producer. In its first phase of operations, Potanicals is currently cultivating its 12,700 square foot PHASE I indoor production facility. Massive expansion plans are already under way to expand to approximately 1.9 million square feet of cultivation space.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Benchmark Botanics, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 1-888-221-0915

www.benchmarkbotanics.com

Dave Burwell

Vice President

The Howard Group Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 403.221-9015

Toll Free: 1-888-221-0915

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the business and future objectives of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including related to: (i) the facility and Potanicals' operations; (ii) adverse market conditions; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings in the future; (iv) dependence on suppliers and skilled labour; (v) government regulation and compliance with the ACMPR; (vi) managing and maintaining growth; (vii) unfavourable publicity or consumer perception litigation; and (viii) competition. The Company is not currently producing medical marijuana. There is a risk that Potanicals' Producer's License will not be amended to permit the Company to sell medical marijuana produced at its facility. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including the risk factors discussed in this news release and in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the CSE website. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.