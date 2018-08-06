Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Benchmark Electronics, Inc.    BHE

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. (BHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/06 10:00:00 pm
24.95 USD   +0.81%
11:04pBENCHMARK ELECT : Announces the Appointment of Stephen J. Beaver as ..
PR
07/24BENCHMARK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/10BENCHMARK ELECT : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Benchmark Electronics : Announces the Appointment of Stephen J. Beaver as Vice President and General Counsel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of manufacturing, engineering and design services, today announced the appointment of Stephen J. Beaver as Vice President and General Counsel, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Beaver will be responsible for the Company's global legal organization and serve as the corporate secretary.

Benchmark Electronics (PRNewsfoto/Benchmark Electronics, Inc.)

"Steve's experience and knowledge is matched by his demonstrated ability to deliver on strategic business results," said Paul Tufano, CEO and president, Benchmark Electronics. "His expertise complements our strong group of leaders, and I'm delighted to welcome him to the team."

Mr. Beaver brings more than 20 years of experience to Benchmark, most recently serving as SVP General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Aspect Software, an enterprise software company. Prior to this role, he was with TPI Composites from 2008 to 2013, where he held the post of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and prior to this with Swift Corporation as Vice President, General Counsel. Earlier in his career, Mr. Beaver practiced in the areas of labor and employment law and commercial litigation. Mr. Beaver holds a B.A. from The University of Arizona and a J.D. from Marquette University Law School.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Benchmark's global legal organization", said Beaver. "This is a unique opportunity to work alongside a talented and diversified group of professionals in achieving the strategic, business and financial objectives of the Company."

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.
Benchmark provides worldwide integrated electronics manufacturing services (EMS), engineering and design services, and precision machining services to original equipment manufacturers in the following industries: industrial controls, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and test and instrumentation. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries, and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-electronics-announces-the-appointment-of-stephen-j-beaver-as-vice-president-and-general-counsel-300692679.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC
11:04pBENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Announces the Appointment of Stephen J. Beaver as Vice P..
PR
07/26BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
07/24BENCHMARK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Terminat..
AQ
07/23BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/10BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
06/28BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/08BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05/30INFORMATIVE REPORT ON ELECTRONICS MA : Focusing on Top Key Players Like Foxconn,..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/0350 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For August 
07/25Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/25/2018) 
07/25Midday Gainers / Losers (07/25/2018) 
07/24Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) CEO Paul Tufano on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
07/24Benchmark Electronics Inc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.