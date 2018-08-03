Log in
BENI STABILI (BNS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/03
0.759 EUR   +0.60%
Beni Stabili : Publication notice

08/03/2018 | 09:51pm CEST

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Rome, 3 August 2018 - The Company announces that the following documents are available, from today, at the Company's registered office in Rome, on the Borsa Italiana S.p.A.'s website (www.borsaitaliana.it), on the authorised central storage mechanism "1Info" (www.1info.it) and also on the Company's website at www.benistabili.it(Governance / Shareholders' Meetings and under the special section Investor relationsmerger project with Foncière des Régions), together with the other relevant documentation required by the applicable law:

  • the Draft Terms of Merger by incorporation of Beni Stabili S.p.A. SIIQ in Foncière des Régions S.A. (that will change its legal name into "Covivio S.A.");

  • the Beni Stabili Board of Directors' report on the proposal on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the Draft Merger Plan;

  • the Foncière des Régions Board of Directors' report on the proposal on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting;

  • the report issued by EY S.p.A. under Article 2501-sexies of the Italian Civil Code and Article 9 of Decree 30 May 2008, no. 108;

  • the reports issued by Mr Michel Léger in his capacity as the French independent expert pursuant to the French Commercial Code;

  • the last three years financial statements of both companies participating in the merger, together with the related Directors' reports and Independent Auditors' reports;

  • the financial statements of both companies participating in the merger, prepared pursuant to art. 2501-quater of the Italian Civil Code and the applicable provisions of French law;

  • the Informative Document drafted according to Article 70, paragraph 6, of the Regulation adopted by CONSOB with resolution no. 11971/1999, together with the related annexes.

Beni Stabili Società per Azioni Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata

Via Piemonte, 38 - 00187 Rome - Italy - Tel +39 06 36222.1 Fax +39 06 36222.365 - registered office Via Carlo Ottavio Cornaggia, 10 - 20123 Milan - Italy - Tel +39 02.36664.100 Fax +39 02.36664.645 Share capital approved for € 246,957,280.40 subscribed and paid up for € 226,959,280.30

Tax code and Rome Companies Register no. 00380210302 - VAT number 04962831006 - Economic and Administrative Index 821225 [email protected]

Company subject to the Management and Coordination, as per art. 2497-bis of the Italian Civil Code, of Foncière des Régions S.A.

www.benistabili.it

Disclaimer

Beni Stabili S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 19:50:02 UTC
