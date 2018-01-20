Log in
Alset Minerals : 2,571,427 - share private placement

01/20/2018 | 07:04pm CET

Alset Minerals 2,571,427-share private placement

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement announced Dec. 20, 2017.

Number of shares: 2,571,427 shares

Purchase price: seven cents per share

Warrants: 2,571,427 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,571,427 shares

Warrant exercise price: 10 cents for a two-year period

Number of placees: four placees

Insiders: Allan Barry, 250,000; Gennen McDowall, 720,000; Gordon Fretwell, 172,858

Finder's fee: EDE Asset Management Inc., $7,000 and 100,000 broker warrants exercisable into common shares at 10 cents per share for a two-year period

Alset Minerals Corp. published this content on 20 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 18:04:09 UTC.

