Alset Minerals 2,571,427-share private placement

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement announced Dec. 20, 2017.

Number of shares: 2,571,427 shares

Purchase price: seven cents per share

Warrants: 2,571,427 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,571,427 shares

Warrant exercise price: 10 cents for a two-year period

Number of placees: four placees

Insiders: Allan Barry, 250,000; Gennen McDowall, 720,000; Gordon Fretwell, 172,858

Finder's fee: EDE Asset Management Inc., $7,000 and 100,000 broker warrants exercisable into common shares at 10 cents per share for a two-year period