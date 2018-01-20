Alset Minerals 2,571,427-share private placement
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement announced Dec. 20, 2017.
Number of shares: 2,571,427 shares
Purchase price: seven cents per share
Warrants: 2,571,427 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,571,427 shares
Warrant exercise price: 10 cents for a two-year period
Number of placees: four placees
Insiders: Allan Barry, 250,000; Gennen McDowall, 720,000; Gordon Fretwell, 172,858
Finder's fee: EDE Asset Management Inc., $7,000 and 100,000 broker warrants exercisable into common shares at 10 cents per share for a two-year period