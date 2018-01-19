Berkeley : PDMR Transactions

19 January 2018
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (the 'Company')
Transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Further to the announcement made on 8 December 2017, announcing the appointment of Justin Tibaldi and Paul Vallone to the Board of Berkeley as Executive Directors, the Company confirms that the awards detailed below have today been granted under The Berkeley Group Holdings plc 2011 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the '2011 LTIP'). As announced on 8 December 2017, these awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee following their appointment as Executive Directors of the Company on 8 December 2017.
|
Name
|
Number of Shares under Option
|
J Tibaldi
|
233,000
|
P M Vallone
|
300,000
These awards are consistent with the Company's remuneration policy as detailed in the 2017 Directors' Remuneration Report and approved by shareholders in February 2017 and are subject to the same performance conditions as other awards under the 2011 LTIP.
Gemma Parsons
Company Secretary
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
For further information please contact:
Novella Communications
Tim Robertson
T: 020 3151 7008
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Justin Tibaldi
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
Divisional Executive Director
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138009OQSSLVVHQAL78
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB00B02L3W35
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Grant of an option over 233,000 ordinary shares under The Berkeley Group Holdings plc 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
233,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-01-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Paul Vallone
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
b)
|
Position / status
|
Divisional Executive Director
|
c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138009OQSSLVVHQAL78
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB00B02L3W35
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction(s)
|
Grant of an option over 300,000 Ordinary Shares under The Berkeley Group Holdings plc 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
300,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-01-19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
