News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Berkeley : PDMR Transactions

01/19/2018 | 07:24pm CET

19 January 2018

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (the 'Company')

Transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Further to the announcement made on 8 December 2017, announcing the appointment of Justin Tibaldi and Paul Vallone to the Board of Berkeley as Executive Directors, the Company confirms that the awards detailed below have today been granted under The Berkeley Group Holdings plc 2011 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the '2011 LTIP'). As announced on 8 December 2017, these awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee following their appointment as Executive Directors of the Company on 8 December 2017.

Name

Number of Shares under Option

J Tibaldi

233,000

P M Vallone

300,000

These awards are consistent with the Company's remuneration policy as detailed in the 2017 Directors' Remuneration Report and approved by shareholders in February 2017 and are subject to the same performance conditions as other awards under the 2011 LTIP.

Gemma Parsons

Company Secretary

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc

For further information please contact:

Novella Communications

Tim Robertson

T: 020 3151 7008

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Justin Tibaldi

2.

Reason for the notification

b)

Position / status

Divisional Executive Director

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138009OQSSLVVHQAL78

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 5p each

GB00B02L3W35

b)

Nature of the transaction(s)

Grant of an option over 233,000 ordinary shares under The Berkeley Group Holdings plc 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

233,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Vallone

2.

Reason for the notification

b)

Position / status

Divisional Executive Director

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc

b)

LEI

2138009OQSSLVVHQAL78

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of 5p each

GB00B02L3W35

b)

Nature of the transaction(s)

Grant of an option over 300,000 Ordinary Shares under The Berkeley Group Holdings plc 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

300,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-01-19

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 18:24:05 UTC.

