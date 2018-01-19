Berkeley : PDMR Transactions

19 January 2018

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (the 'Company')

Transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Further to the announcement made on 8 December 2017, announcing the appointment of Justin Tibaldi and Paul Vallone to the Board of Berkeley as Executive Directors, the Company confirms that the awards detailed below have today been granted under The Berkeley Group Holdings plc 2011 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the '2011 LTIP'). As announced on 8 December 2017, these awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee following their appointment as Executive Directors of the Company on 8 December 2017.

Name Number of Shares under Option J Tibaldi 233,000 P M Vallone 300,000

These awards are consistent with the Company's remuneration policy as detailed in the 2017 Directors' Remuneration Report and approved by shareholders in February 2017 and are subject to the same performance conditions as other awards under the 2011 LTIP.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Justin Tibaldi 2. Reason for the notification b) Position / status Divisional Executive Director c) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name The Berkeley Group Holdings plc b) LEI 2138009OQSSLVVHQAL78 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification Code Ordinary Shares of 5p each GB00B02L3W35 b) Nature of the transaction(s) Grant of an option over 233,000 ordinary shares under The Berkeley Group Holdings plc 2011 Long Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 233,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2018-01-19 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

