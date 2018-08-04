Berkshire Hathaway : 2nd Quarter Earnings Report

UNITED STATES
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes☒No☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
|
Large accelerated filer
|
☒
|
Accelerated filer
|
☐
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
☐
|
Smaller reporting company
|
☐
|
Emerging growth company
|
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐
Number of shares of common stock outstanding as of July 26, 2018:
Class A - Class B -
734,527 1,365,840,748
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|
Page No.
|
Part I - Financial Information
|
Item 1. Financial Statements
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets-June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
2-3
|
Consolidated Statements of Earnings-Second Quarter and First Six Months 2018 and 2017
|
4
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income- Second Quarter and First Six Months 2018 and 2017
|
5
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity-First Six Months 2018 and 2017
|
5
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows-First Six Months 2018 and 2017
|
6
|
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
|
7-25
|
Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
|
26-44
|
Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
|
45
|
Item 4. Controls and Procedures
|
45
|
Part II - Other Information
|
45
|
Item 1.
|
Legal Proceedings
|
45
|
Item 1A.
|
Risk Factors
|
45
|
Item 2.
|
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds and Issuer Repurchases of Equity Securities
|
45
|
Item 3.
|
Defaults Upon Senior Securities
|
45
|
Item 4.
|
Mine Safety Disclosures
|
45
|
Item 5.
|
Other Information
|
45
|
Item 6.
|
Exhibits
|
46
|
Signature
|
46
Part I Financial Information
Item 1. Financial Statements BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in millions)
June 30, 2018 (Unaudited)
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Insurance and Other:
Cash and cash equivalents*
$
Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills
Investments in fixed maturity securities
57,918 $ 25,460 45,243 78,515 18,524 21,353
Investments in equity securities 174,033 164,026
Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company Receivables
31,280 28,578
Inventories
16,194 16,187
Property, plant and equipment Goodwill
23,948 20,104
Other intangible assets
31,925 32,518
Deferred charges under retroactive reinsurance contracts Other
11,619 11,158
Railroad, Utilities and Energy:
Cash and cash equivalents*
3,363 2,910
Property, plant and equipment 129,216 128,184
Goodwill Regulatory assets Other
24,772 24,780 2,929 2,950 15,590 15,589 175,870 174,413
Finance and Financial Products:
Cash and cash equivalents*
3,280 3,213
Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills
1,295 5,856
Loans and finance receivables
14,211 13,748
Property, plant and equipment and assets held for lease
10,065 9,931
Goodwill
1,523 1,493
38,163 41,885
* Cash and cash equivalents includes U.S. Treasury Bills with maturities of three months or less when purchased of $41.6 billion at June 30, 2018 and $5.7 billion at December 31, 2017.
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in millions)
June 30, 2018 (Unaudited)December 31, 2017
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYInsurance and Other:
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
62,737 $ 61,122
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses under retroactive reinsurance contracts Unearned premiums
42,115 42,937
Life, annuity and health insurance benefits Other policyholder liabilities
18,061 17,608
Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities Notes payable and other borrowings
26,384 23,099
199,647 195,784
Railroad, Utilities and Energy:
Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities
10,986 11,334
Regulatory liabilities
7,744 7,511
Notes payable and other borrowings
62,664 62,178
Finance and Financial Products:
Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities
1,662 1,470
Derivative contract liabilities
2,006 2,172
Notes payable and other borrowings
8,951 13,085
12,619 16,727
Income taxes, principally deferred
56,514 56,607
Total liabilities
350,174 350,141
Common stock
8
8
Capital in excess of par value Accumulated other comprehensive income Retained earnings
Treasury stock, at cost
(3,808) 58,571
(1,763)
(1,763)
Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' equity Noncontrolling interests
3,664 3,658
Total shareholders' equity
361,758 351,954
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
$
711,932
$ 702,095
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Second Quarter
2018
First Six Months
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:Insurance and Other:
Insurance premiums earned
$
27,522 $ 34,120
Sales and service revenues
Interest, dividend and other investment income
2,849 2,484
-
14,149 $ 33,256 1,534 48,939
-
12,367 $ 31,733 1,322 45,422
64,879 61,962
95,250 98,566
Railroad, Utilities and Energy operating and other revenues Finance and Financial Products:
Sales and service revenues
3,685 3,146
Interest, dividend and other investment income
1,992 3742,366
Total revenues
9,822 1,648 3642,012
62,200
741 714
57,256
120,673
121,626
Investment and derivative contract gains/losses:
Investments gains (losses)
5,990 372 6,362
Derivative contract gains (losses)
166 395
Costs and expenses:Insurance and Other:
290 (65) 225
(1,819) 605
(1,653) 1,000
Insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses
9,401
8,747
18,364 27,313
Life, annuity and health insurance benefits
1,418
1,263
2,705 2,490
Insurance underwriting expenses
2,123
2,378
4,727 4,717
Cost of sales and services
26,480
25,419
51,895 49,779
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,150
4,020
8,174 8,136
Interest expense
(260)
700
130 970
43,312
42,527
85,995 93,405
Railroad, Utilities and Energy:
Cost of sales and operating expenses
15,364 13,694
Interest expense
Finance and Financial Products:
7,963 7028,665
6,940 6977,637
1,412 1,390
Cost of sales and services
2,246 1,829
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,217 518 791,814
962 469 1031,534
985 911
3,402 2,947
Total costs and expenses
53,791
51,698
106,173 111,436
Earnings before income taxes and equity method earnings
14,771
5,783
12,847 11,190
Equity method earnings
327
346
728 627
Earnings before income taxes
Income tax expenseNet earnings
15,098
6,129
13,575 11,817
12,077
4,355
11,006 8,494
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
66
93
133 172
Net earnings attributable to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders
$ $ $
12,011 7,301 4.87 1,645,057
$ $ $
4,262 2,592 1.73 1,644,580
$ $ $
10,873
$ 8,322
Net earnings per average equivalent Class A share
6,610 $ 5,060
Net earnings per average equivalent Class B share* Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding
2,467,585,853
2,466,870,080
1,645,008 2,467,511,782
* Net earnings per average equivalent Class B share outstanding are one-fifteen-hundredth of the equivalent Class A amount.
See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
4.41 $ 3.37
1,644,503 2,466,754,153