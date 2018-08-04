Berkshire Hathaway : 2nd Quarter Earnings Report

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

☒QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018

OR

☐

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

Commission file number 001-14905

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 47-0813844 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number)

3555 Farnam Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

(Address of principal executive office)

(Zip Code)

(402) 346-1400

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes☒No☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit and post such files). Yes☒No☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☒ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes☐No☒Number of shares of common stock outstanding as of July 26, 2018:

Class A - Class B -

734,527 1,365,840,748

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Page No. Part I - Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets-June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 2-3 Consolidated Statements of Earnings-Second Quarter and First Six Months 2018 and 2017 4 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income- Second Quarter and First Six Months 2018 and 2017 5 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity-First Six Months 2018 and 2017 5 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows-First Six Months 2018 and 2017 6 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 7-25 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 26-44 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 45 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 45 Part II - Other Information 45

Item 1. Legal Proceedings 45 Item 1A. Risk Factors 45 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds and Issuer Repurchases of Equity Securities 45 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 45 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 45 Item 5. Other Information 45 Item 6. Exhibits 46 Signature 46

1

Part I Financial Information

Item 1. Financial Statements BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in millions)

June 30, 2018 (Unaudited)

December 31, 2017

ASSETS

Insurance and Other:

Cash and cash equivalents* $

Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills

Investments in fixed maturity securities

57,918 $ 25,460 45,243 78,515 18,524 21,353

Investments in equity securities 174,033 164,026

17,530 17,635

Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company Receivables

31,280 28,578

Inventories 16,194 16,187

Property, plant and equipment Goodwill

23,948 20,104

54,955 54,985

Other intangible assets

31,925 32,518

14,730 15,278

Deferred charges under retroactive reinsurance contracts Other

11,619 11,158

497,899 485,797

Railroad, Utilities and Energy:

Cash and cash equivalents* 3,363 2,910

Property, plant and equipment 129,216 128,184

Goodwill Regulatory assets Other

24,772 24,780 2,929 2,950 15,590 15,589 175,870 174,413

Finance and Financial Products:

Cash and cash equivalents*

3,280 3,213

Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills 1,295 5,856

Loans and finance receivables

14,211 13,748

Property, plant and equipment and assets held for lease 10,065 9,931

Goodwill

1,523 1,493

Other 7,789 7,644

38,163 41,885

$ 711,932 $ 702,095

* Cash and cash equivalents includes U.S. Treasury Bills with maturities of three months or less when purchased of $41.6 billion at June 30, 2018 and $5.7 billion at December 31, 2017.

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

2

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in millions)

June 30, 2018 (Unaudited)December 31, 2017

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYInsurance and Other:

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 62,737 $ 61,122

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses under retroactive reinsurance contracts Unearned premiums

42,115 42,937

18,292 16,040

Life, annuity and health insurance benefits Other policyholder liabilities

18,061 17,608

6,900 7,654

Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities Notes payable and other borrowings

26,384 23,099

25,158 27,324

199,647 195,784

Railroad, Utilities and Energy:

Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities

10,986 11,334

Regulatory liabilities 7,744 7,511

Notes payable and other borrowings

62,664 62,178

81,394 81,023

Finance and Financial Products:

Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities 1,662 1,470

Derivative contract liabilities

2,006 2,172

Notes payable and other borrowings 8,951 13,085

12,619 16,727

Income taxes, principally deferred 56,514 56,607

Total liabilities

350,174 350,141

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

8

8

35,694 35,694

327,963 255,786

Capital in excess of par value Accumulated other comprehensive income Retained earnings

Treasury stock, at cost

(3,808) 58,571

(1,763)

(1,763)

358,094 348,296

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders' equity Noncontrolling interests

3,664 3,658

Total shareholders' equity 361,758 351,954

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

3

$

711,932

$ 702,095

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Second Quarter

2018

First Six Months

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues:Insurance and Other:

Insurance premiums earned $ 27,522 $ 34,120

Sales and service revenues

Interest, dividend and other investment income 2,849 2,484

14,149 $ 33,256 1,534 48,939

12,367 $ 31,733 1,322 45,422

64,879 61,962

95,250 98,566

Railroad, Utilities and Energy operating and other revenues Finance and Financial Products:

10,895 20,997 19,200

Sales and service revenues 3,685 3,146

Interest, dividend and other investment income

4,426 3,860

1,992 3742,366

Total revenues

9,822 1,648 3642,012

62,200

741 714

57,256

120,673

121,626

Investment and derivative contract gains/losses:

Investments gains (losses)

5,990 372 6,362

Derivative contract gains (losses) 166 395

Costs and expenses:Insurance and Other:

290 (65) 225

(1,819) 605

(1,653) 1,000

Insurance losses and loss adjustment expenses 9,401 8,747 18,364 27,313

Life, annuity and health insurance benefits

1,418

1,263

2,705 2,490

Insurance underwriting expenses 2,123 2,378 4,727 4,717

Cost of sales and services

26,480

25,419

51,895 49,779

Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,150 4,020 8,174 8,136

Interest expense

(260)

700

130 970

43,312 42,527 85,995 93,405

Railroad, Utilities and Energy:

Cost of sales and operating expenses 15,364 13,694

Interest expense

16,776 15,084

Finance and Financial Products:

7,963 7028,665

6,940 6977,637

1,412 1,390

Cost of sales and services 2,246 1,829

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Interest expense 171 207

1,217 518 791,814

962 469 1031,534

985 911

3,402 2,947

Total costs and expenses 53,791 51,698 106,173 111,436

Earnings before income taxes and equity method earnings

14,771

5,783

12,847 11,190

Equity method earnings 327 346 728 627

Earnings before income taxes

Income tax expenseNet earnings

15,098

6,129

13,575 11,817

3,021 1,774 2,569 3,323

12,077

4,355

11,006 8,494

Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 66 93 133 172

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders

$ $ $

12,011 7,301 4.87 1,645,057

$ $ $

4,262 2,592 1.73 1,644,580

$ $ $

10,873

$ 8,322

Net earnings per average equivalent Class A share 6,610 $ 5,060

Net earnings per average equivalent Class B share* Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding

2,467,585,853

2,466,870,080

1,645,008 2,467,511,782

* Net earnings per average equivalent Class B share outstanding are one-fifteen-hundredth of the equivalent Class A amount.

See accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

4

4.41 $ 3.37

1,644,503 2,466,754,153