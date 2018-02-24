Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Berkshire Hathaway    BRK.A

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY (BRK.A)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Berkshire Hathaway : Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 05:59pm CET

(Reuters) - A giant hurricane, earthquake or other conflagration inflicting unprecedented, catastrophic damage is likely at some point to strike the United States.

Warren Buffett says: Bring it on.

In his annual letter to shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Buffett said "no company comes close" to his conglomerate in its ability to financially withstand even a mega-catastrophe that causes $400 billion (£286 billion) of insurance losses.

Buffett said the odds of such a catastrophe in any year is just 2 percent, but that Berkshire would lose only about $12 billion, a sum more than offset by annual profits from its non-insurance businesses.

"Concurrently, much - indeed, perhaps most - of the p/c world would be out of business," he wrote, referring to property and casualty insurers.

"Our unparalleled financial strength explains why other p/c insurers come to Berkshire – and only Berkshire – when they, themselves, need to purchase huge reinsurance coverages for large payments they may have to make in the far future."

Berkshire entered insurance in 1967 when it paid $8.6 million for reinsurer National Indemnity Co and an affiliate.

The sector has since been the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's main driver of growth, even as Buffett expanded into railroads, chemicals, energy, industrial products, newspapers, candy and ice cream, underwear and other businesses.

Berkshire's many insurance operations also include the Geico auto insurer and General Re reinsurer.

Longtime insurance executive Ajit Jain has been in charge of overseeing coverage against giant or unusual risks.

In January, Berkshire named Jain a vice chairman overseeing insurance operations, cementing his status as a possible successor to Buffett as Berkshire's chief executive.

Last year was difficult for Berkshire in insurance underwriting, where it lost $3.24 billion before taxes and $2.22 billion after taxes, its first full-year loss since 2002.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as California wildfires, were key culprits, and the $3 billion pretax cost for the hurricanes disappointed some analysts because of their size.

Even Geico lost $310 million before taxes from underwriting, despite boosting premiums by 16 percent and policies-in-force by 9 percent. Its underwriting loss was $188 million in the fourth quarter.

Berkshire had made money from underwriting even in 2005, when Hurricane Katrina struck the U.S. Gulf Coast.

That storm at the time caused $41.1 billion of U.S. insured losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Nonetheless, insurance helps fund Berkshire's growth by providing Buffett with float, or premiums collected before claims are paid, that he can invest.

Float totalled $114.5 billion at the end of December, and Buffett said it will "probably increase slowly for at least a few years."

As he often does in his letters, Buffett praised his managers for keeping insurance growth on track, calling their work "conservative and careful" despite the occasional hiccup.

"What counts are brains and capital," he wrote. "The managers of our various insurance companies supply the brains and Berkshire provides the capital."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Diane Craft)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
09:33pKRAFT HEINZ : Warren Buffett to retire from Heinz
AQ
09:18pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : Berkshire boosts liability estimate on AIG reinsurance ..
RE
07:58pBerkshire Hathaway Posts $29 Billion Gain in 2017 From Tax Plan -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:13pWith $116 billion cash, Buffett says Berkshire needs 'huge' deals
RE
06:58pBuffett says 'terrible mistake' for long-term investors to be in bonds
RE
06:04pTHE LATEST : Warren Buffett's letter leaves some wanting more
AQ
05:59pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastr..
RE
05:11pBerkshire Hathaway Post $29 Billion Gain in 2017 From Tax Plan -- Update
DJ
05:05pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Highlights - Buffett craves acquisitions, flags bond risks ..
RE
04:22pTHE LATEST : Warren Buffett compares CEOs to oversexed teens
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:06aBERKSHIRE LETTER : Reviewing the bet 
08:41aTax cuts boost Berkshire Hathaway book value in 2017 
02/23Assessing Changes In Berkshire Hathaway Holdings 
02/23Berkshire is the gorilla in short-term U.S. debt 
02/22Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Upda.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 242 B
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 29 098 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 14,18
P/E ratio 2018 19,76
Capi. / Sales 2017 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,01x
Capitalization 496 B
Chart BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Duration : Period :
Berkshire Hathaway Technical Analysis Chart | BRK.A | US0846701086 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 330 700 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Edward Buffett Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc D. Hamburg Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles Thomas Munger Vice Chairman
David Sanford Gottesman Independent Director
Walter Scott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY1.28%495 953
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES1.47%37 918
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC-5.81%34 360
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-11.37%33 518
SAMPO OYJ0.83%31 707
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC-12.98%18 662
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.