Operating profit in the second quarter rose to $6.89 billion from $4.12 billion a year earlier.

Net income for Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire, including realized and unrealized gains and losses from investments, nearly tripled to $12.01 billion, or $7,301 per Class A share, from $4.26 billion, or $2,592 per Class A share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)