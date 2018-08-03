Log in
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY)
Berry Global Group Inc : to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q3 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-465F5C0FA75A0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 841 M
EBIT 2018 923 M
Net income 2018 518 M
Debt 2018 5 187 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,41
P/E ratio 2019 11,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
Capitalization 6 397 M
Chart BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Berry Global Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 64,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Salmon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rodgers Greenawalt Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark William Miles Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Debbie Garrison Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Birch Evans Bayh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-18.00%6 397
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 800
APTARGROUP, INC.18.72%6 390
RPC GROUP PLC-9.47%4 212
FP CORP2.47%2 469
PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-3.35%1 346
