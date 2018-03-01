Log in
BEST BUY COMPANY (BBY)
Best Buy : posts higher comparable sales during key holiday quarter

03/01/2018 | 01:33pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A Best Buy store is seen in Los Angeles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. consumer electronics retailer, reported a higher-than-expected rise in same-store sales in the fourth quarter, helped by strong customer demand, improving competitive environment and strong sales in the gaming category.

The retailer said same-store sales rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3 . Analysts on average had expected a 2.9 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company's net income fell to $364 million, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter, from $607 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier, impacted by items from the new U.S. tax reform. Excluding these charges, earnings were $2.42 per share.

The company's revenue rose to $15.36 billion, beating estimates of $14.5 billion.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 41 308 M
EBIT 2018 1 910 M
Net income 2018 1 227 M
Finance 2018 1 145 M
Yield 2018 1,84%
P/E ratio 2018 18,07
P/E ratio 2019 15,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,48x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 21 176 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | BBY | US0865161014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 67,4 $
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly President, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shari L. Ballard President-Multi-Channel Retail & Operations
Corie Barry Chief Financial Officer
Kathy J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Gérard R. Vittecoq Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY4.41%21 176
CECONOMY-15.67%4 283
TECH DATA CORP2.54%3 943
AARON'S, INC.15.96%3 270
DIXONS CARPHONE-1.91%3 133
BIC CAMERA INC.-2.24%2 824
