Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Best World International Limited    BEST   SG1P81919679

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (BEST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Replace - Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 04:46pm CEST

Best World 1H2018: Completes transition to Franchise Model in China; Set for next era of growth

  • Group registered a revenue of S$60.4 million for 1H2018, due to lower Export segment revenue and delay in revenue recognition to 2H2018

  • Group gross profit and net profit margins improved to 73.3% and 24.7% respectively with the Group's completion of its transitioning; new Franchise segment to be a significant revenue contributor going forward

  • Management reiterates higher profit growth for FY2018; proposes interim dividend of 1.2 cents, representing a payout ratio of 44%

Singapore, 7 August 2018 - Mainboard-listed Best World International Limited ("Best World"

or the "Group"), a Singapore headquartered company specialising in the development, production and distribution of premium skincare, personal care, nutritional and wellness products to its member customers, announced today its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 ("1H2018").

Financial Highlights

$'000

2Q2018

2Q2017

% Change

1H2018

1H2017

% Change

Revenue

35,032

55,283

(36.6)

60,390

100,027

(39.6)

Gross Profit

26,701

39,157

(31.8)

44,278

70,889

(37.5)

Gross Profit Margin

76.2%

70.8%

5.4pp

73.3%

70.9%

2.4pp

Other Operating Income

4,416

2,789

58.3

8,319

4,258

95.4

Operating Expenses**

(21,382)

(22,754)

(6.0)

(35,608)

(42,912)

(17.0)

Profit Before Tax

10,802

18,358

(41.2)

17,939

30,416

(41.0)

Net Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company

9,128

11,965

(23.7)

14,899

21,688

(31.3)

Net Profit Margin

26.1%

21.6%

4.5pp

24.7%

21.7%

3.0pp

Basic Earnings per share## (Cents)

1.66

2.17

(23.5)

2.71

3.94

(31.2)

p.p denotes percentage points; NM denotes Not Meaningful; ** Includes distribution costs and administrative expenses; ## The weighted average number of ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) for 2Q2018 is 549,395,114 (2Q2017: 550,459,514) and for 1H2018 is 549,395,114 (1H2017: 550,459,514). For the purpose of comparison, the earnings per ordinary shares for prior corresponding period are adjusted retrospectively pursuant to the share split of every one existing ordinary share into two ordinary shares on 25 May 2017.

For the period under review, the Group recorded a revenue of S$60.4 million. This is in line with Section 10 of the Group's 1Q2018 Results Announcement, where the Group's transitionto the new Franchise Segment in China extended into 2Q2018, resulting in lower Export segment revenue and delay in revenue recognition to 2H2018.

Specifically, the Export segment recorded a revenue of S$4.5 million in 2Q2018 despite the Group's intention to phase out this segment; a result of strong demand in China during that period, where the Group had to export certain SKUs which were in critically low supply to its agent in China. Corresponding, with the Franchise Segment slated to formally replace the Export Segment from 2H2018 onwards, the Franchise Segment recorded prelude revenues of S$0.8 million in the last few weeks of June 2018; as the Group's China subsidiary, Best World (China) Pharmaceutical (BWCP), commenced sales of certain SKUs to several franchisees. Going forward, from 3Q2018 onwards, the Franchise Segment is expected to become a significant revenue contributor to the Group, while the Export Segment will represent solely the Group's exports to Myanmar.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Group's gross profit margin improved to 76.2%, which is comparable to the margins typically achieved by the Group before the Export Segment in China, which has a lower gross profit margin, became a major revenue contributor to the Group. This is set to improve further as the Group completed its transition phase in China from the Export Segment to the Franchise Segment in 2Q2018.

Other Operating Income, which the Group charges its agent in China for market development activities, product training and IT services to support the agent's sales in 2Q2018, increased by 58.3% vis-à-vis the same period last year mainly due to higher sales registered by the Export Agent. For 1H2018, the increment was 95.4%, in line with strong market demand in China.

Operating Expenses, which comprises distribution costs and administrative expenses, decreased by 6.0% in 2Q2018 as compared to 2Q2017 mainly due to lower annual convention expenses and commissions paid out in 2Q2018; lower professional fees, management and staff costs as well as amortization and depreciation incurred.

As a result of the following, Net Profit Margin improved to 26.1% in 2Q2018 while the Group's Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent Company was S$14.9 million for 1H2018, down 31.3% from S$21.7 million compared to the same period last year.

The Group maintained a strong balance sheet and working capital position, with approximately S$90.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2018. Earnings per share for 2Q2018 stood at 1.66 cents.

Outlook

In line with previous guidance, the management maintains its expectations of China being the

Group's key growth driver in the next reporting period and for the next 12 months. As at 30

June 2018, there are 27 franchisees that our China subsidiary had entered into agreement with, with operations covering 10 provinces and one municipality including that of Zhejiang, Sichuan, Guangdong, Henan, Heilongjiang etc. This, coupled with the Group's completion of its transition phase in China from the Export Segment to the Franchise Segment in 2Q2018, shall propel the Group towards stronger growth going forward.

Together with contribution from the Group's operations in Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong and

Singapore, and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the management is still cautiously optimistic that the Group will be able to register bottom line growth for FY2018, despite having recorded lower revenue during the transition phase in 1H2018.

Executive Director and Group Chief Operating Officer, Mr Huang Ban Chin, commented, "1H2018 marks an important milestone for us as we completed the transition of the Group's business model in China from Export segment to Franchise Segment. Coupled this with expansion of our direct selling license from Hangzhou and beyond, we expect the China market to be the Group's key growth driver going forward. On a full financial year basis, the Group maintains our guidance on profit growth for FY2018 as compared to FY2017."

Interim Dividend

For 1H2018, the Board of Directors (the "Board") has recommended an interim one tier tax-exempt dividend of 1.2 cents per share, representing a dividend payout of approximately 44% of the Group's 1H2018 net profit. This is in line with the Group's recent revision of its dividend policy to distribute annual dividends, of not less than 40% of its consolidated net profit, excluding non-recurring, one-off and exceptional items as stated in the audited financial statements of the year for FY2017 to FY2019.

- End of Release -

About Best World

Founded in 1990, Best World International is a Singapore headquartered company which specialises in the development, manufacture and distribution of premium skincare, personal care, nutritional and wellness products, to its member customers in the 12 markets the Group operates in. Best World has an established network of more than 490,000 independent distributors and member customers.

After listing on the Singapore Exchange in July 2004, Best World has grown in strides to become a key regional player with presence in Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, Korea, Philippines, Myanmar, and Dubai. The Company also manufactures and distributes the Aurigen line of supplements in China through drugstores in all provinces of PRC.

For more information, visit Best World's corporate website at www.bestworld.com.sg

Issued for and on behalf of Best World International Limited

Best World International Ltd

KOH Hui

Benjamin SOH

Senior Group Financial Controller

Financial Analyst & Investor Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tel: (65) 6302 5009

Tel: (65) 6302 5087

Financial PR Pte Ltd

NGO Yit Sung

Benjamin THO

Director

Associate

[email protected]

[email protected]

Tel: (65) 6438 2990

Tel: (65) 6432 2990

Disclaimer

Best World International Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 14:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL L
04:46pREPLACE - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND R : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
07/03BEST WORLD 28TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL : A New Milestone
PU
04/24EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Notice Of Transfer Of Treasury Shares
PU
04/20EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Grant Of Share Awards Under The Bwi Perf..
PU
02/09BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Accepted As Member Of The Direct Selling Association ..
PU
01/03BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Mr Chan Penge..
PU
2017ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Acquisition Of An Additional 22.5% Equity I..
PU
2017BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : To Be Added To Msci Singapore Small Cap Index
PU
2017BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Investments In Quoted Securities
PU
2017SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 256 M
EBIT 2018 73,0 M
Net income 2018 55,1 M
Finance 2018 115 M
Yield 2018 3,45%
P/E ratio 2018 12,53
P/E ratio 2019 11,00
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capitalization 687 M
Chart BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Best World International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,38  SGD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Beng Mui Hoan Co-Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Nee Moi Tan Co-Chairman & President
Ban Chin Huang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sugiharto Husin Senior Group Manager-Information Systems
Sen Choon Lee Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0.00%502
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-10.39%207 505
UNILEVER NV (ADR)1.65%166 811
UNILEVER6.48%166 783
UNILEVER (NL)5.72%166 580
RECKITT BENCKISER-0.62%62 880
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.