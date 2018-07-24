The Betmakers Holdings Limited Completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On Friday, 20 July 2018, The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("TBH") announced an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in TBH ("New Shares") to raise approximately $6.7 million (before costs of the offer) ("Offer"). The Offer includes an institutional component ("Institutional Offer") and a retail component ("Retail Offer").



TBH is pleased to confirm the successful completion of the Institutional Offer.



Under the Institutional Offer, TBH successfully raised approximately $1.04 million from the issue of 12,961,897 New Shares at an issue price of 8 cents ($0.08) per New Share ("Offer Price").



TBH will recommence normal trading on an ex-entitlement basis from the opening of the market on 24 July 2018.



The Retail Offer to existing retail shareholders opens on Friday, 27 July 2018. Eligible retail shareholders will be sent an offer document relating to the Retail Offer ("Retail Offer Booklet") together with a personalised entitlement and Acceptance Form on Friday, 27 July 2018. A copy of the Retail Offer Booklet has also been released to the ASX today. Under the Retail Offer, eligible retail shareholders will be able to subscribe for one (1) New Share for every two (2) existing shares held in TBH at 7:00 pm AEST on Tuesday, 24 July 2017 at the Offer Price. The Retail Offer closes at 5.00pm on 7 August 2018.



To view Retail Entitlement Offer Booklet, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N91P08D7





About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.





Source:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited





Contact:

Charly Duffy Company Secretary E: [email protected] M: + 61-409-083-780 Jane Morgan Investor & Media Relations E: [email protected] M: +61-405-555-618