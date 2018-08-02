Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Betmakers Holdings Ltd    TBH   AU000000TBH6

BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD (TBH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Betmakers Holdings Limited Extension of Closing Date for Entitlement Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:50am CEST
Extension of Closing Date for Entitlement Offer

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("TBH") refers to the offer document released to the ASX on 24 July 2018 ("Offer Document") relating to the retail component ("Retail Offer") of the accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in TBH ("New Shares") to raise approximately $6.7 million (before costs of the offer) ("Offer").

TBH wishes to advise that, in order to provide its shareholders with additional time to accept their entitlement under the Offer, it has extended the closing date of the Retail Offer under the Offer Document to 5.00pm (AEST) on 14 August 2018.

As a result, the revised timetable for the Offer is as follows:

Retail Offer Closing Date(see Note below) - 14 August 2018

Retail Offer Results - 17 August 2018

Settlement of Retail Offer - 21 August 2018

Anticipated Date of Issue of New Shares under the Retail Offer - 21 August 2018

Quotation of New Shares issued under Retail Offer - 22 August 2018

Dispatch of Holding Statements - 23 August 2018

Note: Subject to the ASX Listing Rules, the directors of TBH retain the right to extend the closing date of the Offer at their discretion. Any extension of the Closing Date will have consequential effect on the anticipated date for issue of the New Shares.



About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.



Source:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: [email protected]
M: +61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: [email protected]
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD
01:50aThe Betmakers Holdings Limited Extension of Closing Date for Entitlement Off..
AW
07/31The Betmakers Holdings Limited Quarterly Activities Report for the Period En..
AW
07/31THE BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : TBH) Quarterly Activities Report for the P..
AQ
07/27The Betmakers Holdings Limited Successful Dispatch of Retail Entitlement Off..
AW
07/27THE BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : TBH) Successful Dispatch of Retail Entitle..
AQ
07/24The Betmakers Holdings Limited Completion of Institutional Entitlement Offer
AW
07/24THE BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : TBH) Completion of Institutional Entitleme..
AQ
07/20The Betmakers Holdings Limited $6.7 Million Accelerated Non-Renounceable Ent..
AW
07/20THE BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : TBH) $6.7 Million Accelerated Non-Renounce..
AQ
07/20The Betmakers Holdings Limited to Acquire 100% of Shares in Leading Global W..
AW
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 22,7 M
EBIT 2018 -7,90 M
Net income 2018 -7,80 M
Finance 2018 4,50 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,02x
Capitalization 12,6 M
Chart BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Betmakers Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Spread / Average Target 763%
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Cameron Buckingham Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nicholas Chan Chairman
Paul Jeronimo Chief Operating Officer
William Patrick Butler Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Shanahan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD-80.00%9
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.50%41 544
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.72%34 997
WYNN MACAU LTD-4.38%15 362
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED35.87%15 230
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-10.95%11 891
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.