The Betmakers Holdings Limited Extension of Closing Date for Entitlement Offer

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("TBH") refers to the offer document released to the ASX on 24 July 2018 ("Offer Document") relating to the retail component ("Retail Offer") of the accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in TBH ("New Shares") to raise approximately $6.7 million (before costs of the offer) ("Offer").



TBH wishes to advise that, in order to provide its shareholders with additional time to accept their entitlement under the Offer, it has extended the closing date of the Retail Offer under the Offer Document to 5.00pm (AEST) on 14 August 2018.



As a result, the revised timetable for the Offer is as follows:



Retail Offer Closing Date(see Note below) - 14 August 2018



Retail Offer Results - 17 August 2018



Settlement of Retail Offer - 21 August 2018



Anticipated Date of Issue of New Shares under the Retail Offer - 21 August 2018



Quotation of New Shares issued under Retail Offer - 22 August 2018



Dispatch of Holding Statements - 23 August 2018



Note: Subject to the ASX Listing Rules, the directors of TBH retain the right to extend the closing date of the Offer at their discretion. Any extension of the Closing Date will have consequential effect on the anticipated date for issue of the New Shares.







About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.





Source:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited





Contact:

Charly Duffy Company Secretary E: [email protected] M: +61-409-083-780 Jane Morgan Investor & Media Relations E: [email protected] M: +61-405-555-618