BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD
The Betmakers Holdings Limited Successful Dispatch of Retail Entitlement Offer Documentation

07/27/2018 | 02:05am CEST
Successful Dispatch of Retail Entitlement Offer Documentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On Friday, 20 July 2018, The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("TBH") announced an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in TBH ("New Shares") to raise approximately $6.7 million (before costs of the offer) ("Offer"). The Offer includes an institutional component ("Institutional Offer") and a retail component ("Retail Offer"). As announced on 24 July 2018, TBH successfully raised $1.04 million from the completion of institutional entitlement offer.

Eligible retail shareholders will be receiving the offer document relating to the Retail Offer ("Retail Offer Booklet") (also lodged with ASX on Tuesday, 24 July 2018), alongside a personalised entitlement and Acceptance Form. The Retail Offer Booklet was released on 24 July 2018 and will be dispatched today. The Retail Offer closes at 5.00pm on 7 August 2018.

Only eligible retail shareholders holding shares on the record date of 7.00 pm (AEST) on Tuesday 24 July 2018 may participate in the retail component of the Offer. A notification to those retail shareholders ineligible to participate in the Offer will be sent today (a copy of the notice to ineligible retail shareholders is attached).

To view the release, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/S1BV24C4



About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.



Source:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: [email protected]
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: [email protected]
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2018
