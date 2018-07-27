The Betmakers Holdings Limited Successful Dispatch of Retail Entitlement Offer Documentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On Friday, 20 July 2018, The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("TBH") announced an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of fully paid ordinary shares in TBH ("New Shares") to raise approximately $6.7 million (before costs of the offer) ("Offer"). The Offer includes an institutional component ("Institutional Offer") and a retail component ("Retail Offer"). As announced on 24 July 2018, TBH successfully raised $1.04 million from the completion of institutional entitlement offer.



Eligible retail shareholders will be receiving the offer document relating to the Retail Offer ("Retail Offer Booklet") (also lodged with ASX on Tuesday, 24 July 2018), alongside a personalised entitlement and Acceptance Form. The Retail Offer Booklet was released on 24 July 2018 and will be dispatched today. The Retail Offer closes at 5.00pm on 7 August 2018.



Only eligible retail shareholders holding shares on the record date of 7.00 pm (AEST) on Tuesday 24 July 2018 may participate in the retail component of the Offer. A notification to those retail shareholders ineligible to participate in the Offer will be sent today (a copy of the notice to ineligible retail shareholders is attached).



