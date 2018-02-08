Log in
Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd

Bezeq Israeli Telecomunictn : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Update on Eurocom’s creditors’ meetings

02/08/2018 | 11:05am CET

February 8, 2018

Immediate Supplementary Report

Notice from Eurocom - update on Eurocom's Creditors' Meetings

Further to the Company's immediate reports dated January 31, 2018 and February 1, 2018 regarding notification received from Eurocom Communications Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the Company ("Eurocom") in connection with creditor meetings held on January 30, 2018 and proposed arrangements submitted regarding private companies in the Eurocom group (as well as the Company's objection to the original arrangement published), a supplementary immediate report is hereby provided that notice was received today from Eurocom as follows:

  • 1. Eurocom convened subsequent meetings to the creditors' meetings held on January 30, 2018, to be held on February 19, 2018, for the purpose of discussing and approving the arrangement with the original investor described in the previous reports. The terms of such arrangement will be discussed in their updated format, if and to the extent the arrangement plan will be updated by then.

  • 2. At the same time, Eurocom reported that as of this date, there are still additional arrangement proposals on behalf of additional potential investors (which were mentioned in the Company's previous reports). Eurocom reported that the additional bidders are continuing the examination and negotiation process, while updating their proposals from time to time with the appropriate parties.

  • 3. Eurocom made it clear to the Company that any arrangement proposal, if any, shall be subject to the approval of the appropriate creditors' meetings, the approval of the relevant court, various regulatory approvals, and approvals of the relevant government authorities. At this stage, there is no certainty that any arrangement proposal will be accepted.

4.

It is hereby clarified that the aforementioned events are at the level of the private companies in the Eurocom Group and not at the level of the Company itself.

The Company is monitoring the developments in the Eurocom Group and will make sure to ascertain and examine any impact, to the extent that it will affect its activities.

The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by the Company. The Hebrew version was submitted by the Company to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2018 10:04:08 UTC.

Financials ( ILS)
Sales 2017 9 769 M
EBIT 2017 2 175 M
Net income 2017 1 342 M
Debt 2017 8 665 M
Yield 2017 8,95%
P/E ratio 2017 10,98
P/E ratio 2018 10,65
EV / Sales 2017 2,39x
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
Capitalization 14 704 M
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
Duration : Period :
Bezeq the Israeli Telecomu Technical Analysis Chart | BEZQ | IL0002300114 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,83  ILS
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stella Handler Chief Executive Officer
Shaul Elovitch Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Allon Raveh Chief Financial Officer
Yaakov Zano VP-Information Technology & Network
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD1.43%4 213
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.97%207 358
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.44%96 191
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-8.89%78 434
TELEFONICA-2.95%49 471
ORANGE-4.28%44 856
