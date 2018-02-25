Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bezeq the Israeli Telecomunictn Corp Ltd    BEZQ   IL0002300114

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Bezeq Israeli Telecomunictn : Israel's Bezeq board to hold special meeting on Sunday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2018 | 10:11am CET

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom's board will hold a special meeting on Sunday, a source close to the company said, while Israeli media reported that Chief Executive Stella Handler, who is in police custody, could be replaced at least temporarily.

The source said the board would meet but could not confirm whether Handler would be replaced.

Handler and another company official were arrested last week in connection with the Israel Securities Authority's (ISA) investigation of Bezeq over allegations including fraud, bribery and securities offences. They have been ordered to stay in police custody until Monday.

Shaul Elovitch, a family friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who controls Bezeq through his Eurocom holding group, was also arrested along with his wife and son. They are also in custody until Monday.

They all deny any wrongdoing.

Israeli media said that in addition to Handler being replaced as CEO, Elovitch his wife and son would resign from the board.

Eurocom declined to comment.

A source close to the matter said that a decision for the Elovitchs to step down would be made in the next few days.

Elovitch in June temporarily stepped down as chairman of Bezeq and has been replaced by acting chairman David Granot.

Amid a 29 percent drop in Bezeq's shares in 2017, activist investor Elliott, which has a 4.8 percent stake in Bezeq, has called for the resignation of all Bezeq directors implicated in the investigation by the securities regulator and those affiliated with Eurocom. Granot has said he expected changes to the composition of Bezeq's board.

Separately, an offer for Eurocom has been accepted by Eurocom's creditors and sent to court for approval, a subsidiary said on Sunday.

If approved, the deal would transfer ownership of Eurocom to a group of investors led by U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff, Eurocom unit Internet Gold Golden Lines <IGLD.TA> said.

"The proposed arrangement is based on significant capital investments to be made by the investor in Eurocom, as well as the investor helping to settle the balance of Eurocom and the privately held companies’ debt," said Internet Gold.

It did not provide further details or say when a court decision was expected.

Control of Eurocom, which has about 1 billion shekels ($287 million) in debt, will only be handed over when regulatory approval is obtained, it said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen and Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
10:16aBEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Israel's Bezeq board to hold special meeting on Su..
RE
10:11aBEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : Israel's Bezeq board to hold special meeting on Su..
RE
02/22BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Investigation
PU
02/20BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Update on Euroc..
PU
02/20BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Extension of re..
PU
02/08BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Update on Euroc..
PU
02/07BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Letters from En..
PU
02/01BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Report - Notice from Eurocom - update ..
PU
01/31BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Notice from Eur..
PU
01/30BEZEQ ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN : - Immediate Supplementary Report - Response of the..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/01Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are VEON, China Mobile, CenturyLink, A.. 
2017Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are Consolidated, VEON, China Mobile &.. 
2017Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings.. 
2017Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication reports Q3 results 
2017Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are Consolidated, CenturyLink, & China.. 
Financials ( ILS)
Sales 2017 9 752 M
EBIT 2017 2 136 M
Net income 2017 1 321 M
Debt 2017 9 276 M
Yield 2017 8,28%
P/E ratio 2017 11,10
P/E ratio 2018 10,88
EV / Sales 2017 2,46x
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
Capitalization 14 740 M
Chart BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
Duration : Period :
Bezeq the Israeli Telecomu Technical Analysis Chart | BEZQ | IL0002300114 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,56  ILS
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stella Handler Chief Executive Officer
Shaul Elovitch Chairman
Eyal Kamil Vice President-Operations & Logistics
Allon Raveh Chief Financial Officer
Yaakov Zano VP-Information Technology & Network
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMUNICTN CORP LTD1.91%4 233
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.56%195 650
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-9.24%95 648
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-9.46%75 923
TELEFONICA-1.28%48 982
ORANGE-3.18%45 162
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.